Benton County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are defined as items relating directly to factors that lead to food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations are defined as items that relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.
Feb. 15
Chickadee's Fresh Fare
501 S. Mount Olive St., Siloam Springs
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: While preparing food workers may not wear jewelry on their hands or arms unless it's a plain band such as a wedding ring. Food workers must wear proper hair restraints.
Harps
1209 N. Walton Blvd., Bentonville
Critical violations: Employees' drink cups did not have lids and straws. Eggs were stored above ready-to-eat foods in a cooler.
Noncritical violations: None
Harps - Deli/Bakery
1209 N. Walton Blvd., Bentonville
Critical violations: Employee drink cups did not have lids and straws.
Noncritical violations: None
Marco's Pizza
1902 S. Eighth St., Suite 5, Rogers
No violations.
Miller's Homemade Ice Cream
13395 Cowan Road, Gentry
No violations.
New Hope Plaza - Melatte Chocolate
1902 S. Eighth St., Suite 6, Rogers
Critical violations: Tamales were not date-marked.
Noncritical violations: Grocery bags were being used to store tamales; grocery bags are not an approved food storage container.
El Campegino Market and Restaurant
1902 S. Eighth St., Suites 1 and 2, Rogers
Critical violations: A knife and container were stored in a handwashing sink.
Noncritical violations: Food was stored in direct contact with a grocery bag; grocery bags are not an approved food storage container.
Feb. 19
Tropical Smoothie
3200 U.S. 412 East, Suite 70, Siloam Springs
Critical violations: An employee went from running the register to making a smoothie without washing hands; an employee did not wash hands before putting on gloves. The handwashing sink in the back had a cutting board and slicer stored over the sink. Blenders must be washed and sanitized every four hours. A bowl of chicken was left at room temperature for too long. A spray bottle of chemicals was not labeled.
Noncritical violations: A case of frozen rice was not being thawed in accordance to established procedures. A food worker was not wearing an effective hair restraint. The retail food permit was not posted in customer view.
Lil Hawks Children's Academy
912 E. Pickens Road, Pea Ridge
No violations.
Kids Academy
211 Lee Town Road, Pea Ridge
No violations.
Great American Cookies
2203 S. Promenade Blvd., Suite 5160, Rogers
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Plugs in the wall of the walk-in cooler need to be replaced.
El Matador
2998 U.S. 412, Suite 10, Siloam Springs
Critical violations: A soap dispenser at one handwashing sink is not working. There was no sanitizer being dispensed in the dishwasher. Spray bottles of chemicals were not labeled.
Noncritical violations: Clean pans were stored on top of a dish machine.
Burger King
1700 S. Walton Blvd., Bentonville
No violations.
Braum's Ice Cream
1119 N. Walton Blvd., Bentonville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: A bottle of water near the grill was not labeled. Shelves in the walk-in cooler need cleaning.
Auntie Anne's Pretzels and Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
2203 S. Promenade Blvd., Suite 8, Rogers
No violations.
Feb. 20
Panda Express
319 S. Walton Blvd., Bentonville
Complaint inspection.
No violations.
Bolder Coffee
42000 W. Green Acres Road, Suite 304, Rogers
No violations.
Don Taco
183 Rebecca St., Suite C, Gentry
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: The ceiling tile above the sink needs to be replaced.
La Fonda Colombian Restaurant
801 S.E. Eighth St., Bentonville
Critical violations: Dishes were stored in a handwashing sink.
Noncritical violations: Frozen beef was not being thawed in accordance to established procedures. The permit was not easily visible for the customer.
Meals on Wheels
2004 S. 13th St., Rogers
No violations.
Miss Mary's
468 Gentry Blvd., Gentry
Critical violations: Sausage gravy was not cooled properly before being placed in cold holding. Mashed potatoes were not at 135 degrees or above in hot holding.
Noncritical violations: Single-use containers were being reused for food storage. A shelf in the walk-in cooler has begun rusting and needs to be replaced or recoated. The freezer is leaking condensation, repeat violation.
Sonic
208 S. Walton Blvd., Suite 220, Bentonville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Condiment bottles were not labeled. Ice scoops were stored in contact with ice.
Sweet Freedom Cheese
801 S.E. Eighth St., Suite 1, Bentonville
No violations.
Taco Bell
2080 S. Promenade Blvd., Rogers
No violations.
The Station
400 S. Gentry Blvd., Gentry
Critical violations: Foods in hot holding were not at 135 degrees or above, repeat violation. Items in the pizza cooler were not date-marked.
Noncritical violations: Food workers must wear proper hair restraints.
Which Which
1335 S. Main St., Bentonville
Critical violations: Paper towels were not available near the handwashing sink; the handwashing sink had food residue in it. Scoops were stored in a water well that was not running.
Noncritical violations: None
Feb. 21
El Pueblito Mexican Restaurant
1707 Forest Hills Blvd., Bella Vista
Follow-up inspection.
No violations.
Cooper Elementary
2 Blowing Springs Road, Bella Vista
No violations.
Helen Walton Children's Center
1701 N.E. Wildcat Way, Bentonville
No violations.
Java Dudes Coffee House
13467 Lookout Drive, Bella Vista
Critical violations: Honey being sold in the shop is not from an approved source.
Noncritical violations: Sponges were being used for warewashing.
My Friends and Me
901 N.E. J St., Bentonville
No violations.
Newk's Eatery
5100 W. Pauline Whitaker Parkway, Rogers
Critical violations: Employees were not lathering with soap long enough before rinsing their hands; the handwashing sink in the back was obstructed by a trash can and boxes. Chicken salad, tomatoes and portioned chicken were not at 41 degrees or below in cold holding.
Noncritical violations: An employee was not wearing an effective hair restraint. Multiple lids for food storage are no longer in good condition and need to be replaced.
Onyx Coffee Lab
101 E. Walnut St., Suite 1A, Rogers
No violations.
Wild About Learning Academy
1100 S.E. 22nd St., Bentonville
No violations.
Feb. 22
Ardis Ann Middle School
3400 S.W. Second St., Bentonville
No violations.
Kum & Go
104 N. Bloomington St., Lowell
Critical violations: Breakfast burrito mix was at 61 degrees in cold holding. Breakfast burrito mix was held past its discard date.
Noncritical violations: None
Osage Creek Elementary School
3001 S.W. Featherson Road, Bentonville
No violations.
Pizza Hut
903 N. Bloomington St., Lowell
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: An employee was not wearing a proper hair restraint while preparing food.
Siloam Springs Intermediate School
1500 N. Mount Olive St., Siloam Springs
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: There was no thermometer in one milk case. Condensation was leaking in the walk-in freezer.
Siloam Springs Middle School
600 S. Dogwood St., Siloam Springs
No violations.
Sonic
303 W. Hudson Road, Rogers
No violations.
The Park House
201 W. University St., Siloam Springs
Critical violations: An employee drink cup on the prep table was not covered. Sanitizer was not being dispensed in the dishwasher.
Noncritical violations: Except for a plain ring such as a wedding band, while preparing food, food workers may not wear jewelry on their arms and hands. Food workers must wear effective hair restraints. Wiping clothes at the bar were not stored in sanitizer. Single-use containers were being reused for food storage.
Feb. 25
Connie's Day Care
2331 Christina Circle, Pea Ridge
No violations.
Decatur Care for Kids
425 S. Main St., Decatur
No violations.
E-Z Mart
137 S. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge
No violations.
Gallery Cafe
167 Main St., Decatur
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Squeeze bottles in the refrigerator were not labeled.
La Hacienda
2010 E. Main St., Siloam Springs
Follow-up inspection.
Critical violations: The handwashing sink in the kitchen needs to be repaired or replaced; there were no paper towels at the handwashing sink. A pan of beans were at 65 degrees in hot holding. Some foods in the prep table were not at 41 degrees or above. Food was not date-marked as needed. A spray bottle was not labeled; a spray bottle was being reused for a different chemical.
Noncritical violations: The retail food permit was not posted.
Handy Mart
141 E. Roller Ave., Decatur
Follow-up inspection.
Critical violations: Eggs were stored above ready-to-eat foods in cold holding.
Noncritical violations: None
Pea Ridge High School
781 W. Pickens Road, Pea Ridge
No violations.
Pea Ridge Intermediate School
1536 N. Davis St., Pea Ridge
No violations.
Pure Joy Ice Cream
108 N. Broadway St., Siloam Springs
Critical violations: One cooler was not maintaining food temperatures of 41 degrees or below. Not all items were date-marked as needed.
Noncritical violations: Food workers must wear proper hair restraints, repeat violation. The wall next to the ice cream machine has gaps and needs to be repaired so that it is easily cleanable.
Walgreens
4206 W. New Hope Road, Rogers
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: A light in the walk-in cooler and walk-in freezer needs a cover.
Whataburger
4335 S. Pleasant Crossing Blvd., Rogers
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: The floor under the soda fountain counter needs cleaning.
