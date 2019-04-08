Benton County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are defined as items relating directly to factors that lead to food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations are defined as items that relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

Feb. 15

Chickadee's Fresh Fare

501 S. Mount Olive St., Siloam Springs

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: While preparing food workers may not wear jewelry on their hands or arms unless it's a plain band such as a wedding ring. Food workers must wear proper hair restraints.

Harps

1209 N. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: Employees' drink cups did not have lids and straws. Eggs were stored above ready-to-eat foods in a cooler.

Noncritical violations: None

Harps - Deli/Bakery

1209 N. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: Employee drink cups did not have lids and straws.

Noncritical violations: None

Marco's Pizza

1902 S. Eighth St., Suite 5, Rogers

No violations.

Miller's Homemade Ice Cream

13395 Cowan Road, Gentry

No violations.

New Hope Plaza - Melatte Chocolate

1902 S. Eighth St., Suite 6, Rogers

Critical violations: Tamales were not date-marked.

Noncritical violations: Grocery bags were being used to store tamales; grocery bags are not an approved food storage container.

El Campegino Market and Restaurant

1902 S. Eighth St., Suites 1 and 2, Rogers

Critical violations: A knife and container were stored in a handwashing sink.

Noncritical violations: Food was stored in direct contact with a grocery bag; grocery bags are not an approved food storage container.

Feb. 19

Tropical Smoothie

3200 U.S. 412 East, Suite 70, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: An employee went from running the register to making a smoothie without washing hands; an employee did not wash hands before putting on gloves. The handwashing sink in the back had a cutting board and slicer stored over the sink. Blenders must be washed and sanitized every four hours. A bowl of chicken was left at room temperature for too long. A spray bottle of chemicals was not labeled.

Noncritical violations: A case of frozen rice was not being thawed in accordance to established procedures. A food worker was not wearing an effective hair restraint. The retail food permit was not posted in customer view.

Lil Hawks Children's Academy

912 E. Pickens Road, Pea Ridge

No violations.

Kids Academy

211 Lee Town Road, Pea Ridge

No violations.

Great American Cookies

2203 S. Promenade Blvd., Suite 5160, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Plugs in the wall of the walk-in cooler need to be replaced.

El Matador

2998 U.S. 412, Suite 10, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: A soap dispenser at one handwashing sink is not working. There was no sanitizer being dispensed in the dishwasher. Spray bottles of chemicals were not labeled.

Noncritical violations: Clean pans were stored on top of a dish machine.

Burger King

1700 S. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

No violations.

Braum's Ice Cream

1119 N. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: A bottle of water near the grill was not labeled. Shelves in the walk-in cooler need cleaning.

Auntie Anne's Pretzels and Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

2203 S. Promenade Blvd., Suite 8, Rogers

No violations.

Feb. 20

Panda Express

319 S. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Complaint inspection.

No violations.

Bolder Coffee

42000 W. Green Acres Road, Suite 304, Rogers

No violations.

Don Taco

183 Rebecca St., Suite C, Gentry

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: The ceiling tile above the sink needs to be replaced.

La Fonda Colombian Restaurant

801 S.E. Eighth St., Bentonville

Critical violations: Dishes were stored in a handwashing sink.

Noncritical violations: Frozen beef was not being thawed in accordance to established procedures. The permit was not easily visible for the customer.

Meals on Wheels

2004 S. 13th St., Rogers

No violations.

Miss Mary's

468 Gentry Blvd., Gentry

Critical violations: Sausage gravy was not cooled properly before being placed in cold holding. Mashed potatoes were not at 135 degrees or above in hot holding.

Noncritical violations: Single-use containers were being reused for food storage. A shelf in the walk-in cooler has begun rusting and needs to be replaced or recoated. The freezer is leaking condensation, repeat violation.

Sonic

208 S. Walton Blvd., Suite 220, Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Condiment bottles were not labeled. Ice scoops were stored in contact with ice.

Sweet Freedom Cheese

801 S.E. Eighth St., Suite 1, Bentonville

No violations.

Taco Bell

2080 S. Promenade Blvd., Rogers

No violations.

The Station

400 S. Gentry Blvd., Gentry

Critical violations: Foods in hot holding were not at 135 degrees or above, repeat violation. Items in the pizza cooler were not date-marked.

Noncritical violations: Food workers must wear proper hair restraints.

Which Which

1335 S. Main St., Bentonville

Critical violations: Paper towels were not available near the handwashing sink; the handwashing sink had food residue in it. Scoops were stored in a water well that was not running.

Noncritical violations: None

Feb. 21

El Pueblito Mexican Restaurant

1707 Forest Hills Blvd., Bella Vista

Follow-up inspection.

No violations.

Cooper Elementary

2 Blowing Springs Road, Bella Vista

No violations.

Helen Walton Children's Center

1701 N.E. Wildcat Way, Bentonville

No violations.

Java Dudes Coffee House

13467 Lookout Drive, Bella Vista

Critical violations: Honey being sold in the shop is not from an approved source.

Noncritical violations: Sponges were being used for warewashing.

My Friends and Me

901 N.E. J St., Bentonville

No violations.

Newk's Eatery

5100 W. Pauline Whitaker Parkway, Rogers

Critical violations: Employees were not lathering with soap long enough before rinsing their hands; the handwashing sink in the back was obstructed by a trash can and boxes. Chicken salad, tomatoes and portioned chicken were not at 41 degrees or below in cold holding.

Noncritical violations: An employee was not wearing an effective hair restraint. Multiple lids for food storage are no longer in good condition and need to be replaced.

Onyx Coffee Lab

101 E. Walnut St., Suite 1A, Rogers

No violations.

Wild About Learning Academy

1100 S.E. 22nd St., Bentonville

No violations.

Feb. 22

Ardis Ann Middle School

3400 S.W. Second St., Bentonville

No violations.

Kum & Go

104 N. Bloomington St., Lowell

Critical violations: Breakfast burrito mix was at 61 degrees in cold holding. Breakfast burrito mix was held past its discard date.

Noncritical violations: None

Osage Creek Elementary School

3001 S.W. Featherson Road, Bentonville

No violations.

Pizza Hut

903 N. Bloomington St., Lowell

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: An employee was not wearing a proper hair restraint while preparing food.

Siloam Springs Intermediate School

1500 N. Mount Olive St., Siloam Springs

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: There was no thermometer in one milk case. Condensation was leaking in the walk-in freezer.

Siloam Springs Middle School

600 S. Dogwood St., Siloam Springs

No violations.

Sonic

303 W. Hudson Road, Rogers

No violations.

The Park House

201 W. University St., Siloam Springs

Critical violations: An employee drink cup on the prep table was not covered. Sanitizer was not being dispensed in the dishwasher.

Noncritical violations: Except for a plain ring such as a wedding band, while preparing food, food workers may not wear jewelry on their arms and hands. Food workers must wear effective hair restraints. Wiping clothes at the bar were not stored in sanitizer. Single-use containers were being reused for food storage.

Feb. 25

Connie's Day Care

2331 Christina Circle, Pea Ridge

No violations.

Decatur Care for Kids

425 S. Main St., Decatur

No violations.

E-Z Mart

137 S. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge

No violations.

Gallery Cafe

167 Main St., Decatur

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Squeeze bottles in the refrigerator were not labeled.

La Hacienda

2010 E. Main St., Siloam Springs

Follow-up inspection.

Critical violations: The handwashing sink in the kitchen needs to be repaired or replaced; there were no paper towels at the handwashing sink. A pan of beans were at 65 degrees in hot holding. Some foods in the prep table were not at 41 degrees or above. Food was not date-marked as needed. A spray bottle was not labeled; a spray bottle was being reused for a different chemical.

Noncritical violations: The retail food permit was not posted.

Handy Mart

141 E. Roller Ave., Decatur

Follow-up inspection.

Critical violations: Eggs were stored above ready-to-eat foods in cold holding.

Noncritical violations: None

Pea Ridge High School

781 W. Pickens Road, Pea Ridge

No violations.

Pea Ridge Intermediate School

1536 N. Davis St., Pea Ridge

No violations.

Pure Joy Ice Cream

108 N. Broadway St., Siloam Springs

Critical violations: One cooler was not maintaining food temperatures of 41 degrees or below. Not all items were date-marked as needed.

Noncritical violations: Food workers must wear proper hair restraints, repeat violation. The wall next to the ice cream machine has gaps and needs to be repaired so that it is easily cleanable.

Walgreens

4206 W. New Hope Road, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: A light in the walk-in cooler and walk-in freezer needs a cover.

Whataburger

4335 S. Pleasant Crossing Blvd., Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: The floor under the soda fountain counter needs cleaning.

NW News on 04/08/2019