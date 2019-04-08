The Nation in Brief

Police work at the scene of Saturday’s shooting in the West Englewood neighborhood of Chicago’s South Side.

Baby-shower gunfire wounds 6 people

CHICAGO -- Two men who opened fire on a crowd of people gathered for a baby shower, wounding six people, including two children, may have acted in retaliation for an earlier gang conflict, police said Sunday.

Authorities have only "shards of information" about what happened at the family gathering in Chicago because witnesses are not cooperating, a police spokesman said, but investigators hope the serious nature of the children's injuries will prompt someone to talk.

"This is a very tragic incident. You have two young children, an 8-year-old and a 10-year-old, clinging to life," Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said.

At least a dozen people were gathered outside a home decorated with balloons for the baby shower when two armed men approached on foot and began shooting about 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Guglielmi said.

An 8-year-old boy was shot in the chest and back, and a 10-year-old girl was shot in the leg. Both children were in critical but stable condition.

Also shot were three men ranging in age from 23 to 48 and a 29-year-old woman. The woman was hospitalized in critical condition, and the two younger men were in stable condition.

The shooting occurred in the West Englewood neighborhood of Chicago's South Side, and investigators had indications it was in retaliation for a previous incident, the spokesman said.

Oklahoma prison locked down after fight

LAWTON, Okla. -- A private prison in southwestern Oklahoma remains locked down after a fight among dozens of inmates in which nine inmates were injured.

State Department of Corrections officials say inmate visitation was canceled Sunday at the Lawton Correctional Facility, a medium-security private prison operated by The GEO Group Inc., based in Florida.

Officials say about 46 inmates in a single unit of the prison were involved in the fight that started about 8:30 p.m. Friday. Nine inmates were injured and six were taken to an area hospital for treatment. Authorities say none of the inmate's injuries was life-threatening. No members of the prison's staff were injured.

About 2,600 Oklahoma inmates were housed at the facility when the fight occurred. The private prison is one of three private prisons operated in Oklahoma.

American extends flight cancellations

WASHINGTON -- American Airlines is extending by over a month its cancellations of about 90 daily flights as the 737 Max plane remains grounded by regulators.

American said Sunday that it is extending the cancellations through June 5 from the earlier time frame of April 24. The airline acknowledged in a statement that the prolonged cancellations could bring disruption for some travelers.

The Boeing-made Max jets have been grounded in the U.S. and elsewhere since mid-March, after two deadly crashes in Ethiopia and Indonesia. Airlines that own them have been scrambling other planes to fill some Max flights while canceling others.

American Airlines Group Inc., the largest U.S. airline by revenue, has 24 Max jets in its fleet. The Dallas-based airline said it is awaiting information from U.S. regulators, and will contact customers affected by the cancellations with available re-bookings.

Boeing and the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said last week the company needs more time to finish changes in a flight-control system suspected of playing a role in the two crashes. That means airlines could be forced to park their Max jets longer than they expected.

American said Sunday that by canceling the flights in advance, "we are able to provide better service to our customers with availability and re-booking options," and to avoid last-minute flight disruptions.

2 S.C. men charged after bodies found

SPARTANBURG, S.C. -- Two South Carolina men were charged with murder after sheriff's deputies found two bodies buried at a house just outside Spartanburg.

The arrests came after one of the suspects shot himself in head in front of deputies, survived, then told deputies he'd witnessed the other man kill his girlfriend.

Arrested Saturday were 39-year-old Jonathan Galligan and 41-year-old Christian Daniel Hurlburt, local news outlets report.

Deputies said that on Friday, they found buried the bodies of 27-year-old Christin Renee Bunner of Spartanburg and 40-year-old Melissa Fairlee Rhymer of Mountville. Galligan is charged with Bunner's death, while Hurlburt is charged with killing Rhymer.

Officers were called to a towing service Wednesday concerning a disturbance. Hurlburt, who lives on the property, wouldn't follow deputies' commands, took out a gun and shot himself in the head. Wounded, he called deputies to his hospital bed Thursday and told them about Bunner's death, saying he helped bury the woman in the yard at Galligan's house. Hurlburt later confessed that he'd killed a second woman and buried her at the house.

Deputies couldn't find the bodies Thursday, but returned with cadaver dogs Friday.

Investigators said they don't believe any more bodies are buried at the house.

-- Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports

Photo by AP/Sun Journal/ANDREE KEHN

Rachel Price of HoneyDo Creations takes a moment to pet her miniature poodles Marley and Dusty behind her booth at the Pause for Pets craft and vendor fair Sunday in Lewiston, Maine.

A Section on 04/08/2019