Generator will take long path to Benton County

BENTONVILLE -- A new generator for the Benton County Administration Building will start out as parts in Brazil and end up as a working piece of machinery in Texas, a county official said.

The county's Quorum Court on March 28 approved buying a generator to keep 911 operations running if the power were to go out. The cost will be $60,000. The money was moved from the general fund into the capital projects fund, comptroller Brenda Guenther said.

The generator only provides power, when needed, to the basement of the building where 911 dispatch and Information Technology are located, said Bryan Beeson, county facilities administrator. There are battery backups, but their strength quickly runs out, he said.

Parts for the 100-kilowatt generator will be made at a factory in Brazil, then shipped to a Caterpillar plant in Seguin, Texas, where it will be assembled. The process from start to making it to Bentonville could be about 12 weeks, he said. The order was placed last week.

"It's custom made," said Zachary Ray, territory manager for sales, services and rentals for Riggs Cat. "It's specifically designed for that building and its load."

Ray is based in Little Rock. Riggs Cat, with an office nearby in Springdale, has the service contract for the generators at the county building, the county jail and the juvenile justice center, Beeson said.

A new generator, which will weigh between 6,000 and 7,000 pounds, should last about 25 to 30 years, Ray said.

The current 23-year-old generator has had problems since February and failed a series of routine tests stretching into March. The generator was put through a 66-point inspection in late March. The results showed the equipment still has some life in it, Beeson said. It started on its own Wednesday and worked fine, he said.

The generator is tested three times a month. On or around the 15th of each month a "load" test is done. A load test involves turning off the power to the building. The generator then runs and supplies power to 911 operations and Information Technology, Beeson said.

"It's possible it could last a few years, but it is at the end of its service life. It's the sensible thing to do," Ray said of replacing it. "People's lives are something to be taken very, very seriously."

Robert McGowen, public safety administrator, told the justices of the peace that without power the 911 phone lines go down and the county has to dispatch calls through other agencies.

The power to the basement doesn't go out very often, but it does happen, McGowen said. Having a reliable generator is essential for 911 services, he said.

Metro on 04/08/2019