Gov. Asa Hutchinson announces new appointment to Arkansas Court of Appeals

Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced on Monday the appointment of Judge Meredith Switzer to the state Court of Appeals.

She will replace the late David “Mac” Glover, who passed away in March after collapsing in his yard in Malvern. He held the Court of Appeals District 4 position since 2004.

“Her experience in the courtroom as both a practicing attorney and a former District Judge in Garland County have provided her with the knowledge and wisdom necessary to serve the people of Arkansas on the Court of Appeals,” Hutchinson said in a statement. Switzer, 39, will serve until the term expires on Dec. 31, 2020.