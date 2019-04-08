Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest stories Listen Traffic Weather Legislature Newsletters Most commented Obits Puzzles + Games Archive
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Gov. Asa Hutchinson announces new appointment to Arkansas Court of Appeals

by Stephen Simpson | Today at 6:25 p.m. 0comments
story.lead_photo.caption Meredith Switzer Rebsamen. - Photo by The Sentinel-Record/Mara Kuhn

Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced on Monday the appointment of Judge Meredith Switzer to the state Court of Appeals.

She will replace the late David “Mac” Glover, who passed away in March after collapsing in his yard in Malvern. He held the Court of Appeals District 4 position since 2004.

“Her experience in the courtroom as both a practicing attorney and a former District Judge in Garland County have provided her with the knowledge and wisdom necessary to serve the people of Arkansas on the Court of Appeals,” Hutchinson said in a statement. Switzer, 39, will serve until the term expires on Dec. 31, 2020.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in

Comments

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT