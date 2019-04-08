Heavy rains submerge roads, prompt some school cancellations in southern Arkansas

Heavy rains flooded parts of southern Arkansas following a surge of weekend storms that saw nearly a foot of rain fall in some places, weather officials said.

The National Weather Service said it has tracked more than 10 inches of rain in parts of southern Arkansas that were hit with powerful rainstorms over the weekend and last week.

The bout of recent storms stymied travel and prompted school closures Monday as some counties waited for the water to recede.

There is potential for more rain Monday, but meteorologist Jeff Hood at the weather service's North Little Rock bureau said severe impacts are expected to be minimal.

Union County Sheriff Ricky Roberts said his office didn’t respond to any evacuations or rescues. But several flash floods occurred in his county, leading to some road and highway closures, and he said some roads were washed out.

Some flooded areas remained under water until Sunday evening and into Monday, Roberts said.

“We’re hoping it’ll miss us today," he said of the possibility of more rain on Monday.

The Smackover-Norphlet, Junction City and Strong-Huttig school districts closed on Monday, citing travel concerns for buses and students.

Hood said more than 10 inches of rain may have fallen between storms on Saturday, Sunday and earlier in the week.

He said much of this week should be relatively dry across the state, as temperatures warm up into the 80s for the first time this year.

But another system brings another chance for rain this weekend.