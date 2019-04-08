• Elliott Lipinsky, a former candidate for state auditor in Alabama, has been accused by the state attorney general's office of using law enforcement resources to try to look up information on his opponents in the race and has been arrested on computer tampering charges.

• Heaven Conner, 23, of Spotsylvania, Va., faces unauthorized entry and indecent exposure charges after, authorities said, she broke into a day care center and was discovered naked in a doorway by an employee turning on classroom lights.

• Matthew Lipp, 19, and Tyler Curtiss, 19, were charged with a hate crime and sentenced to jail for racist and anti-Semitic graffiti that was found at their former high school in Glenelg, Md., and targeted the school's principal, who is black.

• Tracey Goldman, 50, and her daughter, Addison Morgan, 20, were charged in the death of an infant at their unlicensed child-care center in Alabama where an autopsy has shown the 2-month-old received a fatal amount of allergy medicine, according to authorities.

• John Christopher Ralph, 51, of Elizabethton, Tenn., was arrested by federal agents at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, authorities said, and faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of his 76-year-old mother, who was found dead in their Tennessee home.

• Adrian Bradshaw, 28, of Columbia, Mo., who faces first-degree burglary and other charges, was found to have three children, methamphetamine and a handgun in his car, authorities said, after he used the vehicle to flee a home he had broken into, then hit two mailboxes and crashed into a tree.

• Tanyika Fields, 40, a member of the City Council in Tarrant, Ala., and her 20-year-old daughter were arrested after, authorities said, Fields threw a plastic tote bag full of clothing at a police officer, injuring his leg, when officers were dispatched to a home where the two women were having an argument.

• Vernon Wayne Brock, 69, of Alva, Okla., who was arrested and accused of offering his business partner $5,000 to kill a former employee and her boyfriend, was upset that the woman ended a sexual relationship with him, a federal complaint said.

• Esmeralda Garza, of Corpus Christi, Texas, was sentenced to six years in prison as part of a plea deal after being accused of selling her 7-year-old son for $2,500 and planning to sell her two daughters, ages 2 and 3, to settle a drug debt.

A Section on 04/08/2019