The World in Brief

CAIRO -- Sudanese security forces killed at least five protesters over the weekend during what organizers said were some of the largest demonstrations in a nearly four-month campaign to drive President Omar al-Bashir from power.

The protests, which began in December, have swelled since last week's resignation of Algeria's long-serving president in the face of similar rallies, giving new hope to Sudanese protesters aiming to end al-Bashir's nearly 30-year reign.

Security forces have responded with a fierce crackdown, killing at least 60 people since the protests began, according to Physicians for Human Rights, a New York-based rights group. That figure does not include the latest deaths.

The government has said that 32 people have been killed, including police, but hasn't updated its tally in weeks.

The rallies are being led by the Sudanese Professionals Association, an umbrella group of independent professional unions.

Meanwhile, the Electricity Ministry said there was a nationwide power failure on Sunday, without providing an explanation. It said technicians were working on restoring electricity.

Nissan shareholders give Ghosn the boot

TOKYO -- Nissan shareholders approved today the ouster from the Japanese automaker's board former Chairman Carlos Ghosn, who faces allegations of financial misconduct.

The approval was shown to applause from the more than 4,000 people gathered at a Tokyo hotel for a three-hour extraordinary shareholders' meeting.

Ahead of the vote, Nissan's top executive apologized to its shareholders for the scandal at the Japanese automaker and asked them to approve Ghosn's dismissal. Shareholders also approved the appointment of French alliance partner Renault SA's chairman Jean-Dominique Senard to replace Ghosn.

They likewise also gave a green light to remove from the board a former executive director, Greg Kelly, who has been charged with collaborating with Ghosn.

Ghosn says he is innocent of all allegations and has suggested the accusations were made by some people at Nissan hoping to remove him from power. He has been charged with under-reporting his compensation in financial documents and with breach of trust in having Nissan shoulder investment losses and making suspect payments to a Saudi businessman.

Indicted Korean Air chairman dies in U.S.

SEOUL, South Korea -- Korean Air's chairman has died in the United States of an unspecified illness, the company said today.

Cho Yang-ho had been indicted on charges including embezzlement and tax evasion, and his death came less than two weeks after shareholders voted to remove the 70-year-old from the company's board over a series of scandals involving his ruling family. Cho retained the title of chairman, which is a nonboard role.

His eldest daughter, Cho Hyun-ah, who was formerly the head of the airline's cabin service, received worldwide notoriety in 2014 after she ordered a Korean Air passenger plane to return to New York because she was angry that the crew served her macadamia nuts in a bag instead of on a plate. She was sentenced to one year in prison for violating aviation law but was released early when a higher-level court suspended the sentence.

Last May, South Korean police questioned Cho Yang-ho's wife about allegations she abused and assaulted more than 10 current and former employees of Cho's Hanjin conglomerate, the parent of Korean Air.

Cho Hyun-ah's younger sister also faced an investigation after, employees said, she hurled a cup of water during a business meeting.

Palestinian official reacts to Israeli vow

DEAD SEA, Jordan — Israel’s leader will face a “real problem” if he follows through with his election campaign promise to annex Jewish settlements in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, the Palestinian foreign minister said Sunday.

Riad Malki told The Associated Press on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Jordan that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s pledge was likely aimed at rallying his nationalist base in the final stretch of a tight race.

He added that Palestinians would “resist” such a policy if carried out.

“If Netanyahu wants to declare Israeli sovereignty over the West Bank, then you know he has to face a real problem, the presence of 4.5 million Palestinians, what to do with them,” Malki said, apparently referring to the combined Palestinian population of the occupied West Bank, east Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip.

He said Israel cannot expel the Palestinians. “We will stay there,” he said. “The international community has to deal with us.”Malki accused the U.S. of encouraging Netanyahu by recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and, more recently, recognizing Israel’s 1981 annexation of the Golan Heights.

In a prime-time interview Saturday, Netanyahu was asked why he hadn’t annexed some of the larger Jewish settlements in the West Bank during his current term.

“The question you are asking is an interesting question, whether we will move to the next stage and the answer is yes,” he said. “We will move to the next stage, the imposing of Israeli sovereignty.”

