Maine split on how to shuck clam drop

PORTLAND, Maine — The nation’s clam haul is steadily dwindling, and a push to try to save it in the state with the largest industry is dividing harvesters, conservationists and scientists who question whether proposed new measures will help.

Maine is the country’s leading producer of soft-shell clams, which are steamed or used to make New England staples such as fried clams and clam chowder. The harvest has fallen in recent years to the point where the nationwide haul for 2017 and ’18 was the lowest for any two-year period in more than 60 years.

The Maine Legislature is set to consider a bill that would allow municipalities to establish their own minimum and maximum size limits for shellfish. Proponents, including presenting Democratic Rep. Joyce McCreight, said the change would allow towns to set stricter parameters than the state’s minimum of 2 inches.

The new limits would allow towns to protect larger clams, which have the ability to reproduce more as they get older and bigger, McCreight said.

“They can leave clams in the ground. Possibly, that would produce more seed and allow the clams to reproduce,” she said, adding that increasing the harvest is “definitely the goal.”

McCreight’s proposal is up for a public hearing Tuesday that clammers said would be well attended.

Skeptics of the proposal cite concerns about the piecemeal approach of applying town-by-town regulations. Brian Beal, a professor of marine ecology at the University of Maine at Machias, said he supports lowering the minimum harvesting size of clams, which is not part of McCreight’s proposal and placing a maximum standard, which is. And he said the new rules need to be applied coastwide.

The clams are susceptible to predators such as green crabs and milky ribbon worms that have become bigger problems as coastal waters have warmed, Beal has said.