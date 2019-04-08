Man accused of biting, hitting woman outside Little Rock Zoo, police say

Police arrested a Little Rock man who allegedly bit and struck woman after she caught him digging through her trunk outside of the city’s zoo, according to court records.

Authorities said 53-year-old Curtis Coleman attacked a 32-year-old woman after she returned to her car Friday morning while visiting the Little Rock Zoo.

The woman told officers when she confronted Coleman, he “bit her right hand” and began “hitting her in the face, causing injury,” according to the police report. The report said she later went to the hospital for her injuries.

Police said Coleman ran off toward War Memorial Stadium after the alleged attack. Officers chased him and arrested him, the report said.

Coleman was charged Monday with felony robbery, as well as a lesser fleeing from police and battery infraction.

Online court records didn’t list an attorney to comment on the charges.

Coleman was released after posting a $15,000 bond Monday morning, records show.