Nielsen leaving security agency

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump announced Sunday that the head of the Department of Homeland Security is leaving his administration and will be replaced by a longtime border official.

"Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen will be leaving her position, and I would like to thank her for her service," Trump tweeted Sunday evening. "I am pleased to announce that Kevin McAleenan, the current U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner, will become Acting Secretary for DHSgov. I have confidence that Kevin will do a great job!"

The decision to name an immigration officer to the post reflects Trump's priority for a sprawling department that was founded to coordinate anti-terrorism efforts after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

The move came just two days after Trump, who has repeatedly expressed frustration about the rise in migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border, withdrew his nominee to run Immigration and Customs Enforcement because he wanted the agency to go in a "tougher" direction.

Trump's announcement on Twitter came shortly after he and Nielsen met at the White House, according to two senior administration officials. The meeting between Trump and Nielsen was not disclosed on the president's public schedule that was distributed by the White House.

Two people familiar with the decision said Nielsen went into the meeting not knowing whether she'd be fired or would resign, and she ended up resigning.

"Despite our progress in reforming homeland security for a new age, I have determined that it is the right time for me to step aside," Nielsen wrote in a resignation letter she posted on Twitter. "I hope that the next secretary will have the support of Congress and the courts in fixing the laws which have impeded our ability to fully secure America's borders and which have contributed to discord in our nation's discourse."

In the past week, Trump has grappled with a response to the surge of migrants at the border. The number of apprehensions at the southern border soared in March, to nearly 100,000 arrests, according to the Department of Homeland Security; there were 58,000 in January. Much of the surge is attributable to Central American families who are seeking asylum in the United States.

Trump had threatened to close the U.S.-Mexico border entirely, but he backed off last week.

Nielsen on Friday traveled to the U.S.-Mexico border with Trump to participate in a discussion with border officers and local law enforcement officials. While there, she echoed Trump's comments on the situation at the border. She also accompanied Trump on a tour of newly rebuilt barriers, introducing the president to local officials.

She then returned to Washington on a Coast Guard Gulfstream as Trump continued on a fundraising trip to California and Nevada.

NIELSEN'S TENURE

Nielsen became secretary of the Homeland Security Department in 2017 after her predecessor and mentor, John Kelly, became the White House chief of staff. Kelly was the Trump administration's first homeland security secretary and lobbied for Nielsen to replace him.

When Kelly announced his resignation as chief of staff late last year, Nielsen lost one of her staunchest supporters. Nielsen also had supported Ronald Vitiello, the Immigration and Customs Enforcement nominee whom Trump withdrew, and multiple White House officials described her support for him as problematic with the president.

Nielsen attended security meetings with European officials last week and had planned to visit Sweden, but she had to leave early to address the situation at the border, bowing out of the Group of Seven meeting in Paris at the end of the week.

She was viewed as resistant to some of the harshest immigration measures supported by the president and his aides, particularly senior adviser Stephen Miller, both on matters around the border and others such as protected status for some refugees.

Several administration officials said the president's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, was not an admirer of Nielsen, which had become an issue as Kushner becomes more involved in immigration discussions.

She pushed Trump's immigration policies, including funding for his border wall, and defended the administration's practice of separating young migrants from parents, telling a Senate committee that removing children from parents facing criminal charges happens "in the United States every day." But she was also instrumental in ending the policy.

Under Nielsen, migrants seeking asylum are waiting in Mexico as their cases progress. She also moved to abandon long-standing regulations that dictate how long children are allowed to be held in immigration detention, and she requested bed space from the U.S. military for about 12,000 people in an effort to detain all families who cross the border.

There is currently space for about 3,000 detained families, and facilities are at capacity.

Nielsen advocated for strong cybersecurity defense and often said she believed the next major terror attack would occur online -- not by planes or bombs. She was tasked with helping states secure elections after Russian interference during the 2016 election.

"I can say with confidence that our homeland is safer today than when I joined the administration," Nielsen wrote in her resignation letter.

Information for this article was contributed by Nick Miroff, Josh Dawsey and Seung Min Kim of The Washington Post; by Colleen Long and Zeke Miller of The Associated Press; and by Maggie Haberman and Noah Weiland of The New York Times.

Photo by AP

Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Kevin McAleenan, center, announced that the Trump administration will temporarily reassign several hundred border inspectors during a news conference at the border in El Paso, Texas, Wednesday, March 27, 2019. McAleenan said the reassignment of 750 border inspectors would mean longer waits at crossings as the busy Easter holiday nears but that it was necessary to address what he called "an operational crisis." The reassigned officers will process migrants, provide transportation and perform hospital watches for migrants who require medical attention. It is unknown when they will return to their regular duties.

