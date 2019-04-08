Peterson's ninth-inning homer keeps Naturals unbeaten

Springfield Cardinals vs. Northwest Arkansas Naturals ñ Kort Peterson of the Naturals during and at bat against the Springfield Cardinals. Had the game winning homer at the bottom of the 9th, at Arvest Ballpark on Sunday, April 7, 2019 © 2017 David Beach

SPRINGDALE -- The Northwest Arkansas Naturals capped opening weekend in grand style on Sunday afternoon.

Kort Peterson belted a two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth to propel the Naturals to a 6-5 win against Springfield and send a sun-splashed crowd of 4,055 home happy from Arvest Ballpark.

Peterson's towering home run onto the berm next to the right-field bullpen was the Natural's first home run of the weekend.

It also completed a four-game sweep of the Cardinals and the first 4-0 start in franchise history.

First-year Naturals manager Darryl Kennedy certainly liked what he saw from his club on the opening weekend.

"The biggest thing is the heart that these guys have," Kennedy said. "These guys don't give up. They're going to play 27 outs. We've won some big games the last two nights. They're playing with a lot of confidence and things are going our way."

Taylor Featherston opened the home half of the ninth with a double into the gap in left-center and strolled home four pitches later to a happy mob of Naturals waiting for him and Peterson.

SHORT HOPS

• The Naturals scored three runs in the seventh to trim Springfield's lead to 5-4 aided when Nick Heath beat the second baseman to the bag on a ground ball that would have been the final out, which allowed Peterson to score and D.J. Burt to score all the way from second.

• Three of the Natural's four wins on opening weekend were by a run, including a come-from-behind 8-7 win on Friday and a 5-4 win in 11 innings on Saturday night in addition to Sunday's walk-off win.

• Featherston had two hits on Sunday and seven in the opening four-game sweep.

On Deck: Right-hander Andres Sotillet makes his Double-A debut on Monday for the Naturals in the opener of a three-game home series against in-state rival North Little Rock. Sotillet was 8-11 with an earned run average of 4.47 in stops at Single-A Lexington and Single-A Advanced Wilmington last season. The Travelers will counter with Darren McCaughan, who also pitched for two clubs last year with two starts at Triple-A Tacoma. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

Tonight's Promotion: Monday night lights return on Mondays at Arvest Ballpark sponsored by Ozarks Electric Cooperative, whose customers receive $5 premium tickets with their Ozarks Electric bill or Co-op Connections card. Tyson Foods also sponsors $1 hot dogs, and Indigo Casino sponsors Baseball Bingo.

On The Air: KQSM-FM 92.1

On The Web: www.nwanaturals.com

Sports on 04/08/2019