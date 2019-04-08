Police: 24-year-old man shot, killed in Pine Bluff

A 24-year-old man was killed in Pine Bluff on Monday afternoon, police said.

Officers were called to the intersection of Iris Street and Howard Drive at about 2:30 p.m. in reference to a shooting, according to a news release by the Pine Bluff Police Department. Authorities said Clifton McDowell was taken to Jefferson Regional Medical Center but died during surgery.

An investigation into McDowell’s slaying is in the early stages, and no suspects were named in the release.

Authorities said the shooting marks the 11th homicide in Pine Bluff in 2019.