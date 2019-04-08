Police arrest central Arkansas woman suspected of killing 22-year-old

Authorities in central Arkansas arrested a woman Monday suspected of fatally shooting a 22-year-old whose body was found near a Pine Bluff street, according to police.

The Pine Bluff Police Department said officers arrested 21-year-old Emaiahrea Johnson on suspicion of capital murder and aggravated robbery in connection to the death of Detric Releford, a 22-year-old Pine Bluff resident.

Officers found Releford Friday evening at the intersection of West 26th Avenue and South Orange Street with an apparent gunshot wound.

Authorities haven’t said what led to the shooting.

Earlier this week, Pine Bluff Police offered a $10,000 reward for information into the deadly shooting.

Johnson remained in the Jefferson County jail Monday with bond not yet set.

Court and jail records didn’t list an attorney to comment on the charges.

Releford’s death marked the city’s 10th homicide of the year.

Authorities investigated nine homicides in the first three months of 2019, three times more than they did the same time last year.

CORRECTION: A previous version of this story, relying on county records, misstated Johnson's gender.