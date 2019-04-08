Police: Suspect fatally shot after attacking officer in northeast Arkansas

A northeast Arkansas police officer fatally shot a 35-year-old man Sunday night after the man attacked the officer during an arrest, authorities said.

A Blytheville police officer responded to a disturbance call around 11:30 p.m. at the Dodge’s convenience along South Division Street, according to the Arkansas State Police.

The officer then spotted the suspect, identified by police as Marzues Scott, at a hotel across the street and approached him there. Scott began fighting, and the officer shot him during the scuffle, State Police said.

Scott, a Blytheville resident, died after medical crews brought him to a local hospital.

The officer, whose name wasn't released, also suffered minor injuries during the fight, authorities said.

The State Police said in a statement Monday that it’s investigating the shooting and the officer’s use of force.

The agency plans to submit its findings to the local prosecutor’s office for review.

Blytheville Police didn’t immediately return a message seeking comment about the officer.

Law enforcement agencies typically place officers on administrative leave after they use deadly force.