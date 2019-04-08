Police Beat

A woman was arrested early Sunday morning after she pepper-sprayed a North Little Rock Fire Department rescue crew member and injured a Metropolitan Emergency Medical Services transporter, police said.

Officers with the North Little Rock Police Department said they went to 217 E. 18th St. in response to possible shots fired at MEMS personnel. Police said that when they arrived, they found that a member of the Fire Department had been pepper-sprayed by Porchia Calloway, 32, of North Little Rock while he attempted to help her. An emergency medical technician also told officers that he had been punched in the face when workers attempted to place her on a cot for transport.

Police said all three members of the MEMS crew and three members of the Fire Department were threatened by Calloway while in their official work capacity. They all said that while Calloway was being treated, she threatened to shoot them before running into her house and making threatening motions, according to police.

Officers said they attempted to negotiate with Calloway but were forced to enter the residence and take her into custody.

Calloway was charged with six counts of terroristic threatening, two counts of second-degree battery and one count of refusal to submit to arrest.

