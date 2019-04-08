BASEBALL

UALR’s streak snapped

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock (13-19, 7-5 Sun Belt Conference) saw its six-game winning streak snapped Sunday as Texas-Arlington (20-13, 8-4) defeated the Trojans 11-1 in eight innings at Clay Gould Ballpark in Arlington, Texas.

Texas-Arlington scored five runs in the bottom of the second inning to take a 5-0 lead. The Mavericks scored three more runs in the third for an 8-0 advantage. They also scored twice in the sixth and once in the eighth to end the game.

Ramon Padilla had an RBI single in the fourth inning for the Trojans to score Garrett Scott.

UALR hosts the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Gary Hogan Field in Little Rock.

SOFTBALL

Arkansas swept by Florida

The University of Arkansas was swept by Florida with a 3-1 loss at KSP Stadium in Gainesville, Fla.

Katie Warrick hit her seventh home run of the season in the top of the second inning to give the Razorbacks a 1-0 lead.

But the Gators scored two runs in the bottom of the third to take a 2-1 lead. They added a run in the bottom of the fifth for a 3-1 advantage.

Autumn Storms (14-5) allowed 3 runs on 5 hits in 6 innings for Arkansas. She struck out five and walked one.