Tennessee native claims Joe Martin Stage Race

NWA Democrat-Gazette/J.T. WAMPLER Alexander Cowan of Floyds Pro Cycling, crosses the finish line first in the professional mens criterium race Sunday April 7, 2019 at the Joe Martin Stage Race in downtown Fayetteville. The event started Thursday with a road race and culminated Sunday with the criterium.

FAYETTEVILLE -- Training in the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains paid off for Stephen Bassett, who won the 17th annual men's professional cycling division of the Joe Martin Stage Race.

The annual four-day, four-stage event concluded Sunday afternoon near Fayetteville's Downtown Square, at the corner of Church Avenue and Center Street. This was the 42nd year as an amateur event, which began in 1978 as the Arkansas Spring Classic.

Bassett, a native of Knoxville, Tenn., who races for the First Internet Bank Cycling Team, entered the JMSR for the fourth time in his career. He utilized his skill and endurance in the previous mountain-climbing stages to win the polka-dotted "King of the Mountain" jersey, en route to winning the overall winner's yellow jersey.

"It was a great week, and I always look forward to this race," said the 24-year-old Bassett, who finished fifth in the Fayetteville race in 2015, won in his fourth time racing in Northwest Arkansas. "We kind of took an early lead with the road stage that suited us, then the short mountain climbs really fit my skillset.

"The terrain in this area is very similar to where I train back home."

Chloe Dygert-Owen, a 22-year-old from Brownsburg, Ind., won the overall professional women's title and the accompanying pink jersey, as well as three of the individual stages.

"Being in this race last year, I knew the courses, so I went in with a pretty solid plan with my whole team," said Dygert-Owen, who races for the Sho-Air Twenty20 Team. "It turned out well for us, but I have to give a lot of credit to my teammates for helping me out all week and being a huge part of me getting this pink jersey."

It was just her second race back after suffering a serious concussion last season, due to an in-race crash at the Tour of California.

"That was 11 months ago, but I was having problems with my vision and my ability to focus on things," she said. "I was finally cleared to race again, and things just started clicking again in January."

The men's and women's pro winners each won $2,800 with more than $40,000 in total prize money given out for the entire event. There were nearly 700 overall riders in all categories, including 130 pro men and 80 pro women.

Race director Bruce Dunn called the event another success for Northwest Arkansas.

"The notoriety of cycling is big in Northwest Arkansas, but the Joe Martin has been one of those keystone events for many years," Dunn said. "And I think it has just added that that notoriety and the culture of Northwest Arkansas over all of those years."

Dunn credits the race's network of volunteers for making the event prosper each year.

"The expectations on our race organization are high, but this community has always stepped up," Dunn added. "There is always a level of nerves every time you have this level of riders competing. But our race committee and our community are always up to the task."

This year's race included riders from 27 different countries, as well a group of International race officials. The JMSR is one of only 19 professional races in the country -- down from more than 100 when the pro event began 17 years ago. Only five of those 19 are multi-day races, and only three of those are internationally-sanctioned.

Sports on 04/08/2019