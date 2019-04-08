Travs' rally comes up short

The Arkansas Travelers lost Sunday for the first time this season, falling to the Tulsa Drillers 3-2 at ONEOK Field in Tulsa.

Arkansas tried to rally in the top of the ninth inning. Jordan Cowan had a one-out single. After Joe DeCarlo flew out, Aaron Knapp reached on a base hit to put runners at first and third for Donnie Walton, who struck out looking to end the game.

The Travs took three of four from the Drillers in the teams' season-opening series.

Tulsa took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning. Omar Estevez led off the inning with a single, then came home two batters later on Cristian Santana's RBI double. The Drillers made it 3-0 in the bottom of the third on Logan Landon's RBI single and Estevez's run-scoring double.

The Travs pulled within 3-2 in the top of the eighth inning on Kyle Lewis' two-run home run, his first of the season.

Cowan led the Travs offensively, going 2 for 4. Arkansas was outhit 7-6.

Anthony Misiewicz (0-1) allowed 1 run on 3 hits in 5⅓ innings, struck out 5 and walked 1. Matt Walker walked 3 in 3 innings and gave up 2 runs on 3 hits in relief of Misiewicz.

Estevez went 2 for 3 to lead Tulsa.

