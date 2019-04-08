Trump aide defends picks for Fed

President Donald Trump "stands behind" Stephen Moore and Herman Cain, his picks for two open seats on the Federal Reserve Board, the top White House economic adviser said.

Criticism of the pair for being insufficiently qualified or too partisan for the independent central bank is "unfair," Larry Kudlow, head of the National Economic Council, said Sunday on CNN's State of the Union.

The Federal Reserve raised its benchmark interest rate four times last year in what analysts say was an effort to curb inflation. Moore and Cain, if confirmed, would represent Trump's view that economic growth is not, by nature, inflationary, Kudlow said.

"President Trump has every right to put people on the Federal Reserve Board with a different point of view," Kudlow said. "You don't have to rush pell-mell into tightening policy and raising rates just because the economy is growing."

Cain said in a video posted Friday on Facebook that he faces a "cumbersome" vetting process for a position at the Fed, suggesting the 73-year-old former pizza chain executive may be planning to bow out of consideration. Cain faced multiple accusations of sexual harassment during a bid for the 2012 Republican presidential nomination, allegations he has denied.

On State of the Union, host Jake Tapper shared a video in which Moore, an adviser for Cain's 2012 campaign and Trump's 2016 campaign, said he'd be on a "steep learning curve" as to how the Fed operates and makes decisions. Tapper asked Kudlow whether Moore was one of the most qualified candidates for the job.

"Yes," Kudlow replied. "He's a smart guy, a really smart guy. There's nothing wrong with a little modesty or a little humility. You learn the ropes. Pretty much every job I have had down through the years, you have to learn. ... We all have to learn to do it. I think Stephen is being very humble about this. Again, I think he's going to make a great Federal Reserve governor."

In an interview with National Public Radio last month, Moore acknowledged concerns about his qualifications, saying, "I am not a Ph.D. economist. Maybe there are too many Ph.D. economists over at the Fed. But I have been in this game a long time. I've been a economic policy person in Washington for well over 30 years."

Kudlow, in the first of two scheduled TV interviews for the day, didn't directly call for a change in Fed interest rate policy, as he, Trump and Moore have done recently. Even so, he said he's worried that U.S. monetary policymakers aren't taking into account what he called a weak world economy.

"Let me make this generic point on behalf of the president and Mr. Cain and Mr. Moore: A 3.8 percent unemployment rate, which is fabulous, an economy that is growing at better than 3 percent, could do better even with tax cuts and deregulation," Kudlow said.

Some of the Fed's economic orthodoxy is outdated, he argued.

"They have a model -- I hate to go to it -- but it's called the Phillips Curve, which basically says, the lower the unemployment rate, the higher the inflation rate," Kudlow said. "That model has been disproven for decades. Key Fed people, spokespeople on the Fed themselves, including [Jerome] Powell, the chairman, have said that model doesn't work."

Kudlow said the U.S. would probably post first-quarter GDP growth of "2 percent-plus," knocked down partly by the lengthy federal government shutdown. For the year, the U.S. could again log growth of 3 percent, he added.

Trump on Friday called on the Fed to cut rates, saying rate cuts would turn the U.S. economy into a "rocket ship" -- a rate of growth characterized Sunday by Kudlow as 4 percent to 4.5 percent.

"And I happen to think that's a terrific point," Kudlow added. "POTUS is very well-informed. He's a successful investor. He's a successful businessman. He wants people on the Fed who share his philosophy."

