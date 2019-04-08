Vogelbach's two home runs lift Mariners (9-2)

CHICAGO -- Daniel Vogelbach, like many of the Seattle Mariners, has found his power stroke.

Vogelbach homered twice, hit a bases-clearing double and set a career high with six RBI, helping the Mariners beat the Chicago White Sox 12-5 Sunday to extend the best start in club history at 9-2.

Edwin Encarnación had a two-run home run and three hits for the Mariners, who have the AL's best record. Seattle has homered in each of its first 11 games, a team record, and leads the major leagues with 27.

Tim Anderson doubled among his four hits for the White Sox, who have lost five of eight. Adam Engel hit a solo shot off Matt Festa, who gave up three runs in the seventh.

Wade LeBlanc (2-0) allowed 2 runs and 6 hits in 6 innings with 6 strikeouts and one walk.

Vogelbach drove a two-run home run halfway up the right-field seats in the fifth and hit a solo shot in the ninth for his first career multihomer game.

Seattle outscored the White Sox 29-17 in winning two of three and has scored five or more runs 10 times.

Vogelbach hit a bases-clearing double for a 7-1 lead in the third, chasing Iván Nova. Domingo Santana, Encarnación and Omar Narvaez also had RBI singles in the six-run inning.

Nova (0-1) allowed 7 runs and 7 hits in 2 1/3 innings for Chicago.

YANKEES 15, ORIOLES 3 Gary Sánchez hit three of the Yankees' seven home runs, their most on the road in more than a half-century, and visiting New York routed Baltimore to complete a three-game sweep. Baltimore's Chris Davis was 0 for 4 and is hitless in 44 at-bats since Sept. 14, two shy of the major league record for a position player set by the Los Angeles Dodgers' Eugenio Velez in 2011.

INDIANS 3, BLUE JAYS 1 Mike Clevinger struck out 10 and allowed one hit to lead host Cleveland Indians over Toronto for a four-game sweep.

TIGERS 3, ROYALS 1 Tyson Ross pitched seven innings and host Detroit extended its winning streak to five with a victory over Kansas City.

ASTROS 9, ATHLETICS 8 Jose Altuve drew a four-pitch walk from Oakland closer Blake Treinen with the bases loaded and two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning, giving host Houston a three-game sweep of its AL West rival.

ANGELS 7, RANGERS 2 Mike Trout homered for the fourth consecutive game and the Los Angeles Angels, after waiting out a five-minute delay in the fifth inning caused by a swarm of bees, beat visiting Texas.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

BREWERS 4, CUBS 2 Christian Yelich hit his fifth home run this season and 100th of his career as host Milwaukee won for the seventh time in eight games.

NATIONALS 12, METS 9 Anthony Rendon homered for the fourth time in five games, a three-run drive as visiting Washington defeated the New York Mets.

BRAVES 4, MARLINS 3 Dansby Swanson hit a game-ending single off Adam Conley (0-2) for host Atlanta against a five-man infield after Ronald Acuña Jr. reached on a catcher's catcher's interference call on Chad Wallach after his apparent double-play grounder.

PIRATES 7, REDS 5 Chris Archer allowed 3 runs on 5 hits in 6 innings for host Pittsburgh in a victory over Cincinnati. Reds Manager David Bell, Yasiel Puig, and pitcher Amir Garrett were ejected, as were Pirates pitchers Keone Kela and Felipe Vazquez after Archer threw behind Derek Dietrich, sparking a bench-clearing brawl.

CARDINALS 4, PADRES 1 Adam Wainwright (1-0) gave up one run and 5 hits in 6 innings, struck out 9 and didn't issue a walk while throwing 100 pitches for host St. Louis.

INTERLEAGUE

PHILLIES 2, TWINS 1 Rhys Hoskins hit a two-run home run in the sixth inning off José Berrios (1-1), and host Philadelphia improved to 6-2.

RED SOX 1, DIAMONDBACKS 0 Mitch Moreland homered off Merrill Kelly on the first pitch of the seventh inning, and visiting Boston ended a season-opening 3-8 road trip with a victory over Arizona.

RAYS 3, GIANTS 0 Yandy Diaz homered on the second pitch of the game from Drew Pomeranz and Yonny Chirinos allowed two hits in five innings for visiting Tampa Bay.

Sports on 04/08/2019