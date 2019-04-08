Washington County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are defined as items relating directly to factors that lead to food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations are defined as items that relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.
Feb. 15
Avalon Nutrition - Indian Foods
1388 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
No violations.
Avenue Smokers
2558 E. Mission Blvd., Fayetteville
No violations.
Culture Cafe
418 S. Government Ave., Fayetteville
No violations.
Fayetteville Head Start
2052 S. Garland Ave., Fayetteville
No violations.
KFC
2992 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Complaint inspection.
No violations.
Mi Tienda Taqueria
1505 S. Thompson St., Springdale
Critical violations: Salsa verde was not date-marked. Gelatinas were not labeled in accordance to law.
Noncritical violations: A refrigerator did not have a thermometer. A bag of rice was stored in contact with the floor. A cardboard box of cups was stored in contact with the floor. A single-service bucket was being reused for food storage. Test strips were not available at the time of inspection. The interior surface of a refrigerator needs cleaning. The current retail food permit was not posted.
Morelia Mexican Restaurant
304 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale
No violations.
Walmart Neighborhood Market - Deli/Bakery
1375 Market Square Drive, Springdale
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: The floors of the walk-in cooler, the sliding doors on the deli cooler and the filters for the oven and fryer need cleaning.
Walmart Neighborhood Market
1375 Market Square Drive, Springdale
Critical violations: Two cans of spinach had dents that may affect the seals.
Noncritical violations: The dairy cooler needed cleaning.
Feb. 19
Noodles Italian Kitchen
3748 N. Mall Ave., Fayetteville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Walk-in cooler shelves need cleaning. The ceiling in the food preparation area needs cleaning.
Hillcrest Tower Community Center
1 N. School Ave., Fayetteville
No violations.
Green Star C-Store
3111 S. Old Missouri Road, Springdale
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Shelves holding dry food need cleaning.
Club Vision
402 S. Thompson St., Suite 2, Springdale
No violations.
Arsaga's Espresso at the Library
401 W. Mountain St., Fayetteville
No violations.
Feb. 20
Buddy's Barbecue
4170 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville
No violations.
Comfort Suites
1099 Rieff St., Springdale
No violations.
Fairfield Inn and Suites
1043 Rieff St., Springdale
No violations.
Qdoba Mexican Eats
637 E. Joyce Blvd., Suite 109, Fayetteville
Critical violations: There was no soap, paper towels or handwashing signs at the handwashing sink.
Noncritical violations: Test strips were not available at the time of inspection.
Smitty's Garage Burgers and Beer
100 E. Joyce Blvd., Suite 102, Fayetteville
Critical violations: A food employee wearing gloves touched raw meat and then ready-to-eat bread without washing hands and changing gloves. The chemical sanitizer in the dishwasher was not at the correct concentration.
Noncritical violations: Wiping cloths were not stored in enough sanitizer.
Trinity Prep Day School
56 W. Main St., Farmington
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: The retail food permit was expired.
Feb. 21
3 Crazy Berries
1826 N. Crossover Road, Suite 1, Fayetteville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Tongs for brownie squares were stored in contact with food. The restroom doors were open. The retail food permit was not posted visibly for customers.
Barnes and Noble Booksellers
4144 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
No violations.
Fayetteville Christian School
2006 Mission Blvd., Fayetteville
Critical violations: A food employee's drink cup did not have a lid. An opened packaged of deli ham did not have a discard date.
Noncritical violations: None
Gathering Place
4677 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale
No violations.
George Junior High School
3200 S. Powell St., Springdale
No violations.
Happy Hollow Elementary School
2175 Peppervine Drive, Fayetteville
Critical violations: A food employee's drink cup did not have a lid.
Noncritical violations: None
McDonald's
1870 N. Crossover Road, Fayetteville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: A food employee was wearing a bracelet. Two managers were not wearing proper hair restraints, previous issue. The soda fountain compressor was leaking.
Yum Yo's Frozen Treats
4201 N. Shiloh Drive, Suite 1420, Fayetteville
No violations.
Feb. 22
Anderson's
123 E. Bowen Blvd., Goshen
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: A foam cup was being used to scoop sugar. The dumpster lid was open.
Kara's Cafe
201 N. Main Ave., Fayetteville
No violations.
Pho & More Asian Food
1200 S. Thompson Ave., Springdale
Complaint inspection.
Critical violations: There was no sanitizer in the dishwasher. A spray bottle of chemicals was not labeled.
Noncritical violations: Walk-in cooler shelves need cleaning. Plumbing to the service sink was not connected.
Tacoholic
2155 W. Martin Luther King Blvd., Fayetteville
Critical violations: Raw chicken was stored above raw beef in cold holding.
Noncritical violations: None
Tropical Smoothie Cafe
3878 N. Crossover Road, Suite 10, Fayetteville
Critical violations: A food employee's cup did not have a lid.
Noncritical violations: A package of pork was not being thawed in accordance with established procedures. A foam cup was being used to dispense bulk food. A ceiling light fixture did not have a shield, previous issue.
Vandergriff Elementary School
2975 E. Township St., Fayetteville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: A container of cooked sausage on the serving line were not covered by sneeze shield.
Feb. 25
Ninth-Grade Academy
42 S. Double Springs Road, Farmington
No violations.
Cafe Sonora
405 E. Emma Ave., Springdale
Critical violations: A container of ranch dressing was not date-marked. Wet wiping cloths were stored on the cutting board of a prep table.
Noncritical violations: Rice in cold holding was in a plastic bag. An ice scoop was stored on top of the ice machine. Several non-food-contact surfaces needed cleaning.
Cotton Patch Cafe
4101 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: A can opener needs cleaning.
Mamaka Bowls
495 W. Prairie St., Fayetteville
Critical violations: There were dishes in the handwashing sink.
Noncritical violations: None
McDonald's
4600 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale
Critical violations: An employee made bare-hand contact with food while moving hamburger patties. Fresh onions were not covered in cold holding. Sliced tomatoes were at 45 degrees in cold holding. Romaine lettuce, shredded lettuce, sliced onions and sliced cheese were not date-marked. The interior of the microwaves need cleaning.
Noncritical violations: A holder for clean spoons needed cleaning.
Sonic
4723 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale
Critical violations: Food was being consumed in the food preparation area.
Noncritical violations: None
