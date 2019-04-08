Washington County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are defined as items relating directly to factors that lead to food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations are defined as items that relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

Feb. 15

Avalon Nutrition - Indian Foods

1388 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

No violations.

Avenue Smokers

2558 E. Mission Blvd., Fayetteville

No violations.

Culture Cafe

418 S. Government Ave., Fayetteville

No violations.

Fayetteville Head Start

2052 S. Garland Ave., Fayetteville

No violations.

KFC

2992 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Complaint inspection.

No violations.

Mi Tienda Taqueria

1505 S. Thompson St., Springdale

Critical violations: Salsa verde was not date-marked. Gelatinas were not labeled in accordance to law.

Noncritical violations: A refrigerator did not have a thermometer. A bag of rice was stored in contact with the floor. A cardboard box of cups was stored in contact with the floor. A single-service bucket was being reused for food storage. Test strips were not available at the time of inspection. The interior surface of a refrigerator needs cleaning. The current retail food permit was not posted.

Morelia Mexican Restaurant

304 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

No violations.

Walmart Neighborhood Market - Deli/Bakery

1375 Market Square Drive, Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: The floors of the walk-in cooler, the sliding doors on the deli cooler and the filters for the oven and fryer need cleaning.

Walmart Neighborhood Market

1375 Market Square Drive, Springdale

Critical violations: Two cans of spinach had dents that may affect the seals.

Noncritical violations: The dairy cooler needed cleaning.

Feb. 19

Noodles Italian Kitchen

3748 N. Mall Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Walk-in cooler shelves need cleaning. The ceiling in the food preparation area needs cleaning.

Hillcrest Tower Community Center

1 N. School Ave., Fayetteville

No violations.

Green Star C-Store

3111 S. Old Missouri Road, Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Shelves holding dry food need cleaning.

Club Vision

402 S. Thompson St., Suite 2, Springdale

No violations.

Arsaga's Espresso at the Library

401 W. Mountain St., Fayetteville

No violations.

Feb. 20

Buddy's Barbecue

4170 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville

No violations.

Comfort Suites

1099 Rieff St., Springdale

No violations.

Fairfield Inn and Suites

1043 Rieff St., Springdale

No violations.

Qdoba Mexican Eats

637 E. Joyce Blvd., Suite 109, Fayetteville

Critical violations: There was no soap, paper towels or handwashing signs at the handwashing sink.

Noncritical violations: Test strips were not available at the time of inspection.

Smitty's Garage Burgers and Beer

100 E. Joyce Blvd., Suite 102, Fayetteville

Critical violations: A food employee wearing gloves touched raw meat and then ready-to-eat bread without washing hands and changing gloves. The chemical sanitizer in the dishwasher was not at the correct concentration.

Noncritical violations: Wiping cloths were not stored in enough sanitizer.

Trinity Prep Day School

56 W. Main St., Farmington

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: The retail food permit was expired.

Feb. 21

3 Crazy Berries

1826 N. Crossover Road, Suite 1, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Tongs for brownie squares were stored in contact with food. The restroom doors were open. The retail food permit was not posted visibly for customers.

Barnes and Noble Booksellers

4144 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

No violations.

Fayetteville Christian School

2006 Mission Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: A food employee's drink cup did not have a lid. An opened packaged of deli ham did not have a discard date.

Noncritical violations: None

Gathering Place

4677 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

No violations.

George Junior High School

3200 S. Powell St., Springdale

No violations.

Happy Hollow Elementary School

2175 Peppervine Drive, Fayetteville

Critical violations: A food employee's drink cup did not have a lid.

Noncritical violations: None

McDonald's

1870 N. Crossover Road, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: A food employee was wearing a bracelet. Two managers were not wearing proper hair restraints, previous issue. The soda fountain compressor was leaking.

Yum Yo's Frozen Treats

4201 N. Shiloh Drive, Suite 1420, Fayetteville

No violations.

Feb. 22

Anderson's

123 E. Bowen Blvd., Goshen

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: A foam cup was being used to scoop sugar. The dumpster lid was open.

Kara's Cafe

201 N. Main Ave., Fayetteville

No violations.

Pho & More Asian Food

1200 S. Thompson Ave., Springdale

Complaint inspection.

Critical violations: There was no sanitizer in the dishwasher. A spray bottle of chemicals was not labeled.

Noncritical violations: Walk-in cooler shelves need cleaning. Plumbing to the service sink was not connected.

Tacoholic

2155 W. Martin Luther King Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Raw chicken was stored above raw beef in cold holding.

Noncritical violations: None

Tropical Smoothie Cafe

3878 N. Crossover Road, Suite 10, Fayetteville

Critical violations: A food employee's cup did not have a lid.

Noncritical violations: A package of pork was not being thawed in accordance with established procedures. A foam cup was being used to dispense bulk food. A ceiling light fixture did not have a shield, previous issue.

Vandergriff Elementary School

2975 E. Township St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: A container of cooked sausage on the serving line were not covered by sneeze shield.

Feb. 25

Ninth-Grade Academy

42 S. Double Springs Road, Farmington

No violations.

Cafe Sonora

405 E. Emma Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: A container of ranch dressing was not date-marked. Wet wiping cloths were stored on the cutting board of a prep table.

Noncritical violations: Rice in cold holding was in a plastic bag. An ice scoop was stored on top of the ice machine. Several non-food-contact surfaces needed cleaning.

Cotton Patch Cafe

4101 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: A can opener needs cleaning.

Mamaka Bowls

495 W. Prairie St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: There were dishes in the handwashing sink.

Noncritical violations: None

McDonald's

4600 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: An employee made bare-hand contact with food while moving hamburger patties. Fresh onions were not covered in cold holding. Sliced tomatoes were at 45 degrees in cold holding. Romaine lettuce, shredded lettuce, sliced onions and sliced cheese were not date-marked. The interior of the microwaves need cleaning.

Noncritical violations: A holder for clean spoons needed cleaning.

Sonic

4723 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: Food was being consumed in the food preparation area.

Noncritical violations: None

NW News on 04/08/2019