Zoo’s last animals rescued in Gaza

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip — Dozens of neglected animals were evacuated from a ramshackle Gaza zoo on Sunday in the fourth and largest such rescue mission in the blockaded Palestinian enclave.

Vets and volunteers from Four Paws International transported some 40 animals into Israel from the neglected zoo in the southern town of Rafah. The animals will be resettled in sanctuaries in Jordan and South Africa.

There are no animals left at the zoo after the evacuation. Many of the animals were smuggled into Gaza via tunnels beneath the southern border with Egypt, which along with Israel has blockaded the territory since the Hamas militant group seized power there in 2007.

The blockade and three wars between Israel and Hamas have made life miserable for Gaza’s 2 million residents. Animals kept in captivity have suffered from a combination of neglect and lack of resources on the part of zookeepers.

Four Paws International has carried out four rescue operations and has sent numerous medical missions to treat animals and birds in Gaza. Two other zoos have closed since Four Paws removed their animals, while animals are still being held in poor conditions at three other zoos.