Airstrike hits Libyan capital's airport

People move around the landing area as a U.S. amphibious hovercraft, right, prepares to depart with evacuees from Janzur, west of Tripoli, Libya, Sunday, April 7, 2019. The United States says it has temporarily withdrawn some of its forces from Libya due to deteriorating security conditions. The pullout comes as a Libyan commander's forces advanced toward the capital of Tripoli and clashed with rival militias. A small contingent of American troops has been in Libya in recent years helping local forces combat Islamic State and al-Qaida militants and protecting diplomatic facilities. (AP Photo/Mohammed Omar Aburas)

BENGHAZI, Libya -- Clashes between rival Libyan forces for control of Tripoli escalated Monday as the death toll from days of fighting rose to at least 51, including both combatants and civilians, and the city's only functioning airport said it was hit by an airstrike.

The self-styled Libyan National Army, led by Khalifa Hifter who last week launched the push on Tripoli, acknowledged striking the Mitiga airport, 5 miles east of the city center.

Hifter's forces have clashed with rival militias that support the U.N.-backed government, which controls Tripoli and the western part of the country. The escalation has threatened to plunge the fractured North African nation deeper into chaos and ignite civil war on the scale of the 2011 uprising that toppled and killed longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi.

The 75-year-old Hifter, a U.S. citizen who lived in exile in Northern Virginia for years, is aligned with a rival government based in the eastern city of Tobruk. He returned to Libya during the 2011 revolution and subsequent NATO intervention that toppled Gadhafi.

Hifter has long coveted Tripoli, where Libya's oil revenue flows to and where the central bank -- which pays the salaries of soldiers and civil servants -- is based. In the past few months, Hifter's forces -- a constellation of militias calling themselves the Libyan National Army -- have swept through the south and quickly pushed north toward Tripoli.

The U.N. said the latest fighting has displaced some 3,400 people and blocked emergency services from reaching casualties and civilians.

Hundreds, possibly thousands, of migrants and refugees also are trapped in detention centers in active conflict zones, according to the U.N. officials.

"The United Nations continues to call for a temporary humanitarian truce to allow for the provision of emergency services and the voluntary passage of civilians, including those wounded, from areas of conflict," Maria do Valle Ribeiro, the U.N. humanitarian coordinator for Libya, said in a statement.

The World Health Organization said two doctors were killed trying to "evacuate wounded patients from conflict areas."

Ibrahim Fadel, an official at Mitiga, said no casualties were reported in the airport attack. Flights were suspended for several hours but the airport reopened later Monday and said it would resume operations going forward from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The official Facebook page of Mitiga, run by the U.N.-backed government, said a fighter jet attacked the facility but gave no other details. A video circulated online shows a fighter jet firing and apparently targeting the airport, formerly a military base.

Maj. Gen. Mohamed al-Manfour of Hifter's Libyan National Army told the Libyan Address newspaper that Hifter's forces bombed targets at Mitiga after receiving information that the U.N.-backed government forces were preparing to target them.

U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters in New York on Monday that "unfortunately" the United Nations received "no positive news" in response to its urgent appeal for a truce in Tripoli. A cease-fire is imperative to ensure that civilians trapped in fighting around the Libyan capital can escape to safer areas and that the wounded can be evacuated, he said.

Do Valle Ribeiro said the clashes have also worsened the situation for migrants held in detention centers in Tripoli.

Meanwhile, fighting was underway Monday at Tripoli's former international airport, some 15 miles south of the city. That airport was closed in 2014 after fighting destroyed much of it.

Ahmed Musbah, a resident who lives near the area, said he could hear shooting coming from the direction of the town of Bin Ghashir, to the south. "The sound of fighting seems to be closing in," he said.

Hifter's forces said Saturday they had seized the old airport. However, militias supporting the U.N.-backed government in Tripoli claimed Monday they recaptured the facility.

The Health Ministry of the Tripoli-based government said at least 27 people, including civilians, were killed and at least 27 wounded since the start of Hifter's offensive against the capital. The media office of Hifter's army said 22 of its troops had been killed since Thursday.

It was not immediately clear when the two doctors whose deaths were reported by the WHO were killed in Tripoli.

Ahmed Al Mandhari, WHO's director for the eastern Mediterranean, said that targeting of medical staff was "unacceptable" and "worsens the situation for civilians caught up in conflict."

The European Union's foreign policy chief, Federica Mogherini, called on the warring sides to stop fighting and start talking.

Speaking at the EU's foreign ministers meeting in Luxembourg, Mogherini said all sides in the recent surge in fighting should "go back to the negotiating table under the auspices of the U.N."

Also Monday, U.N. envoy Ghassan Salame said he met with Fayez Sarraj, head of the government in Tripoli, to discuss how the U.N. mission "can assist at this critical and difficult juncture."

Salame later Monday condemned the attack on Mitiga, saying it was "a serious violation of international humanitarian law."

He has asked for "an immediate halt to any further air operations" in order to bring the country back from the brink of what he called "the effective start of a civil war."

Information for this article was contributed by Rami Musa, Samy Magdy and Edith M. Lederer of The Associated Press; and by Sudarsan Raghavan of The Washington Post.

