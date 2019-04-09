Arkansas man killed in house fire

An El Dorado man died in his home Sunday after a fire broke out in the kitchen.

Josh Koon, 35, of El Dorado died from smoke and soot inhalation from the fire at his home in the 100 block of Broadway Boulevard.

Assistant Fire Chief Jason Evans said the fire was reported at 9:42 a.m. Sunday; El Dorado fire crews arrived by 9:45 a.m.

The fire could be seen from the street, Evans said, with flames exiting through the roof. Bystanders in the yard were attempting to make contact with Koon, whom they informed the firefighters was inside.

As some of the firefighters on scene began using water to douse the flames, others forced the door open. Koon was found inside and immediately received medical attention, but was later pronounced dead.

The fire appeared to originate at Koon’s stove. According to the fire report, the fire was above the gas cook stove and range when firefighters entered the home to continue extinguishing it. Evans said the fire was isolated to the kitchen.

“It started near the stove, in the kitchen,” Evans said. “We’re still trying to put all the pieces together, but we don’t believe it was weather-related.”

The weekend saw strong storms, including lightning and heavy rain, especially on Sunday.

Koon was the only person found in the home. The fire department left at 11:35 a.m., after all remaining hot spots had been extinguished.

Despite the bad weather this weekend, the El Dorado Fire Department only responded to two structure fires, Evans said. He said he was not aware of any water rescues or other calls related to the storms.