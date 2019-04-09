Baltimore's Davis breaks record for hitter futility

Baltimore Orioles' Chris Davis reacts after he lined out during the third inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics, Monday, April 8, 2019, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

BALTIMORE -- Hitting the ball sharply and getting good distance on his outs now counts as progress for struggling Chris Davis, whose futility at the plate has earned him another dubious major league record.

Davis went 0 for 5 to set the big league mark for the longest hitless streak by a position player, extending his drought to 49 consecutive at-bats in the Baltimore Orioles' 12-4 rout of the Oakland Athletics on Monday night.

Davis hit three flyballs before striking out in the seventh and eighth innings, leaving him 0 for 28 this season and 0 for 49 since hitting a double early in a game Sept. 14. The previous longest drought by a nonpitcher was 46 at-bats, by Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Eugenio Velez.

The highlight of Davis' night was an opposite-field liner to the edge of the warning track in left field on his record-setting 47th consecutive fruitless at-bat.

"He hit three balls on the nose," Baltimore Manager Brandon Hyde said. "So I'm taking that as a positive moving forward. Hopefully it's a good start."

Davis has heard plenty of boos from the home crowd this season, but many among a meager crowd of 6,585 at Camden Yards offered him encouragement with every trip to the plate. The announced attendance was the lowest in the history of the ballpark, with the exception of a game in 2015 that was closed to the public at a time when the city was plagued by rioting.

Velez went hitless over his last nine at-bats of the 2010 season before going 0 for 37 in 2011, the last of his five major league seasons. His 0-for-46 skid eclipsed the previous longest hitless streak of 45, shared by Pittsburgh's Bill Bergen (1909), Dave Campbell of San Diego and St. Louis (1973) and Milwaukee's Craig Counsell (2011).

Now, Davis owns a second unwanted record. He hit .168 last year, the worst batting average in major league history for a qualified player.

Davis is in the fourth season of a $161 million, seven-year contract that has proven to be a hindrance to the rebuilding Orioles.

The 33-year-old has two RBI this season -- on a bases-loaded walk and a forceout -- and has struck out 15 times.

"Tough to put yourself in his shoes and what he's going through," Hyde said. "I admire him for being out there and playing his butt off. I'm just pulling for him to get a hit and for the ball to hit the outfield grass somewhere. It didn't. It's one of those things.

"You've got to stay upbeat, stay positive. He's battling. It's cool to see."

On a night in which Davis couldn't get a hit, his teammates banged out 15 and reached double figures in runs for the first time this season.

RAYS 5, WHITE SOX 1 Blake Snell struck out 11 over six innings, and visiting Tampa Bay beat Chicago. Snell (2-1) gave up 1 run and 6 hits and did not walk a batter in winning his second consecutive start.

MARINERS 13, ROYALS 5 Edwin Encarnacion homered twice during an eight-run sixth inning, two of five home runs for visiting Seattle during a victory over Kansas City. The Mariners have scored five or more runs in 11 of their first 12 games and have 32 home runs in that span, the most ever by a team a dozen games into the season.

ASTROS 4, YANKEES 3 Jose Altuve hit a home run and Carlos Correa's broken-bat RBI infield single in the eighth helped host Houston rally past New York for its fourth consecutive victory.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

CARDINALS 4, DODGERS 3 Marcell Ozuna homered to back Miles Mikolas, and host St. Louis rallied for a victory over Los Angeles to end the Dodgers' five-game winning streak. Mikolas (1-1) allowed 3 runs on 5 hits in 6 innings, working around 3 hit batters in the first 5 innings.

CUBS 10, PIRATES 0 Kyle Schwarber hit a two-run home run and host Chicago's beleaguered bullpen stepped up after Jon Lester departed with left hamstring tightness, leading the Cubs over Pittsburgh in their home opener. Brad Brach, Brandon Kintzler, Randy Rosario and Pedro Strop combined for seven innings of four-hit ball after Lester was removed with two on and no outs in the third.

PHILLIES 4, NATIONALS 3 Rhys Hoskins hit two solo home runs, Odubel Herrera hit a two-run shot and host Philadelphia beat Washington. Kurt Suzuki and Brian Dozier went deep for the Nationals.

BRAVES 8, ROCKIES 6 Ronald Acuna Jr. homered, Dansby Swanson drove in three runs and visiting Atlanta hung on to beat Colorado for its first road victory of the season.

Sports on 04/09/2019