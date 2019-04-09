Sections
Bear cub spotted in west Little Rock caught, euthanized, officials say

by Josh Snyder | Today at 12:43 p.m. 5comments

A bear cub that was spotted in west Little Rock on Monday afternoon was caught and euthanized, officials said.

Little Rock police received a call of a vicious animal near the 14000 block of Longtree Drive at around 3:30 p.m., according to dispatch records.

Responding authorities found the 1-year-old bear in a nearby tree and tranquilized it, Keith Stephens, spokesman for the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, said in an interview on Tuesday. A video shared by the Little Rock Fire Department shows rescuers waiting below to catch the cub.

After the rescue, officials euthanized the animal per department policy, Stephens said. According to Stephens, the bear was caught in Benton, tagged and relocated late last week before turning up in Little Rock on Monday.

“It’s been our policy that if they come back into an area where people are that we euthanize them,” he said.

Stephens said it’s common to spot younger bears in both rural and near urban parts of Arkansas in springtime, as their mothers send their cubs out on their own, “just like a mother pushing a teenager out.”

“We can’t allow bears to become habituated,” he said. “When they see people and everything they kind of connect that to food, so we can’t risk somebody getting injured by a bear that’s lost that fear of humans.”

Comments

  • Foghorn
    April 9, 2019 at 1:11 p.m.

    THIS IS A HORRIBLE POLICY!!! The people who did this should be euthanized.

  • Packman
    April 9, 2019 at 1:17 p.m.

    Hey Foggy - Really? What would you recommend when a bear is so accustomed to humans it actually seeks out human populations? Better it be hit on the roadway? Better it hurt a small child that doesn't know better than to stay away? Better it be attacked by a pack of dogs and torn limb from limb in a horrific struggle for life?
    .
    You seem like such a rational person, look forward to hearing form you. And in case you can't figure it out, that statement was pure sarcasm.

  • GeneralMac
    April 9, 2019 at 1:18 p.m.

    This is a GREAT common sense policy.
    Those that oppose it are lacking common sense.
  • hah406
    April 9, 2019 at 1:23 p.m.

    Understandable why this one had to be put down, but it seems like the first relocation was the problem. Up in NWA they relocate them so far out into the middle of the forest that they can't find their way back.
  • Murphy01
    April 9, 2019 at 1:42 p.m.

    Mixed emotions about this. Would like to know where it was relocated to? In a weeks time it was caught, released, ends up on Longtree? That seems like a short time frame.

