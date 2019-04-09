Crawford County man's trial in child's death set for May 23

A Crawford County man is scheduled to go to trial May 23 on a first-degree murder charge accusing him in the death of his fiancee's 2-year-old daughter last year.

Crawford County Circuit Judge Mike Medlock set Jordan Shreeve's trial date on Friday. Shreeve's attorney, Chad Atwell of Fayetteville, had asked Medlock during a March 6 bond reduction hearing to set a trial date as soon as possible because Shreeve, 34, suffered from health problems.

Circuit Court records show Spencer Bonding Services Inc. of Fayetteville posted the $750,000 bond for Shreeve's release March 18.

Medlock had set as conditions of the bond that Shreeve remain in Arkansas and that he either get a job or enter drug treatment.

Shreeve's ex-wife testified at the hearing that Shreeve was addicted to drugs throughout their eight-year marriage that ended in February 2017.

Divorce records show Shreeve admitted to her that he was under the influence of illegal substances at the time of the child's death.

Van Buren police arrived at 2210 Granite Circle about noon Nov. 8 after Shreeve called 911. He told police he believed his fiancee's daughter, Olivia Soto, fell out of her crib and injured her head.

He and his fiancee were supposed to go to the Police Department the next morning to discuss the autopsy report on Olivia, but instead traveled to Michigan, where they remained out of reach of the police for three months.

Police said doctors who conducted the autopsy showed Olivia died from severe head trauma and that her injuries were inconsistent with Shreeve's version of events.

Shreeve was arrested Feb. 15 at a Van Buren motel after his fiancee told officers where they could find Shreeve.

