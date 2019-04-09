Culver, Red Raiders lament missed shot

MINNEAPOLIS — Jarrett Culver walked slowly around the perimeter as the final buzzer sounded, in a bit of a daze as he tugged his jersey to his chin.

Texas Tech’s sophomore star looked as if he were surveying the scene of his struggles.

Culver missed 17 of his 22 attempts from the floor, including all six tries from three-point range, and his 15 points weren’t enough for the Red Raiders to overcome Virginia’s efficient offense in an 85-77 loss to the Cavaliers in overtime in the national championship game of the NCAA Tournament on Monday night.

“We’ll all remember each other. We’re all family,” said Culver, reflecting on a declaration by teammate Brandone Francis about how the runner-up is so often forgotten. “This is something we’ll cherish for the rest of our lives, but I understand where he’s coming from and how much it hurts to get second.”

As the confetti fell at U.S. Bank Stadium — signaling the end of Texas Tech’s run through March Madness, two rounds further than any other team in program history had made it — Culver went to console seniors Francis and Matt Mooney before an extended embrace with Coach Chris Beard, who coached the University of Arkansas at Little Rock in 2015-16.

Then Culver left the court, maybe for good as a college player since he’s projected as a top 10 selection in the NBA Draft this summer.

“I know my position. I’ve just got to pray about it, talk to my family and coaches, and see what my future holds,” said Culver, the Big 12 Conference Player of the Year who averaged nearly 19 points per game this season.

Culver’s lottery-pick peer on the other side, De’Andre Hunter, bested him with a 27-point performance that came largely with Culver trying to defend him. Culver, the native of Lubbock, Texas, raised just miles from campus, missed all four shots he took in the extra period.

Culver contributed his best play of the game in regulation’s waning moments, a 360-degree spin dribble in the lane to elude Hunter and find space to flip in a left-handed layup for a 66-65 lead with 35 seconds remaining.

But he just didn’t have enough of those to go around. Mooney, the hero of the Final Four victory over Michigan State, finished with only 10 points on 4-for-9 shooting after making only one shot before halftime for Texas Tech. The senior guard was so devastated in the locker room afterward that he was barely audible as he answered questions from reporters with his head hung down.

“I know a lot of people didn’t think we could make it here,” Mooney said, “but we believed all along.”

Soon after, Francis came over to sit in front of Mooney and Tariq Owens and clasp hands at their stalls, the three red-eyed departing seniors trying to weigh their made-for-a-movie season against the final game that, for now, felt so bad.

“I’m thinking about a lot of plays I could’ve made, my teammates could’ve made,” Francis said, “but I feel like we gave them all they could handle.”