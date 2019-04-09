Error helps Travelers triumph

Northwest Arkansas gave Arkansas an opportunity thanks to a ninth-inning throwing error, and the Travelers took advantage to claim a 2-1 victory and send the Naturals to their first loss of the season Monday night at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale.

Dom Thompson-Williams singled with one out and moved to second when Logan Taylor drew a walk for the Travelers.

Northwest Arkansas appeared to have a shot to get out of the inning when Chris Mariscal hit a grounder back to reliever Walker Sheller, but his throw was off-target and the bases were loaded.

Jordan Cowan then hit a ground ball to second baseman Gabriel Cancel that drove in Thompson-Williams from third base to snap the 1-1 tie.

Arkansas took a 1-0 lead on Kyle Lewis' solo home run in the top of the first inning. The Naturals tied it on Kort Peterson's RBI single in the seventh.

Nick Heath and Taylor Featherston, who scored the Naturals' lone run, had two hits apiece.

Wyatt Mills picked up the victory for the Travelers, striking out all four batters he faced. Arkansas starter Darren McCaughan pitched six scoreless innings. He allowed four hits, struck out six and did not walk a batter.

