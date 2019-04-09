Fayetteville boys basketball coach to resign; educator worked in school sports for 37 years

NWA Democrat-Gazette/CHARLIE KAIJO Fayetteville High School head coach Kyle Adams calls out to players during the Class 6A state basketball quarterfinals, Friday, March 1, 2019 at Bentonvile West High School in Centerton.

FAYETTEVILLE -- Fayetteville will have a new basketball coach when it takes the court to begin the 2019-2020 season.

Kyle Adams is retiring after 37 years as a boys basketball coach, including nine years as varsity coach of the Bulldogs.

District officials have scheduled a news conference at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the high school cafeteria to recognize Adams for his many years of service.

Adams' resignation brings an end to the career of one of the most successful coaches in Northwest Arkansas. Adams coached his last game on March 1, when Fayetteville lost 63-58 to eventual Class 6A state champion Fort Smith Northside in the quarterfinals at Bentonville West High School.

"We've had a lot of battles with Fayetteville through the years," Northside coach Eric Burnett said. "Coach Adams and I are friends on and off the court. He's a great coach and a good guy. He does things the right way."

Adams coached 19 years at Woodland Junior High before he joined Barry Gebhart's staff at Fayetteville High School. Adams became head coach of the Bulldogs in the 2010-2011 season after Gebhart resigned to become the athletic director at Fayetteville.

Fayetteville went 23-7 and 10-4 in the league in 2012 before the Bulldogs finished 26-4 with a 14-0 record in conference play under Adams in 2013. He was selected the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Coach of the Year in 2018 after he led a team that was picked near the bottom in a preseason poll to a share of the 7A-West Conference championship.

"The state of Arkansas is losing a coach who has done an awesome job on and off the court," Springdale Har-Ber coach Scott Bowlin said. "He's a man's man who is going to be deeply missed. Our league is going to miss him. I wish him nothing but the best."

Adams sent a tweet Sunday night that led many of its readers to speculate he was retiring.

"Blessed to be a part of the coaching fraternity for 37 years," Adams wrote on his twitter page. "So many great memories. Players and coaches. THANK YOU!!!"

Adams declined further comment Monday. Superintendent John Colbert and Fayetteville athletic director Steve Janski did not return phone calls seeking comment Monday.