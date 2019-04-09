House again backs rules for scooters

For the second time in a week, the Arkansas House on Monday passed new rules and regulations on scooter-share companies that have popped up in Arkansas.

The legislation OK’d on Monday, House Bill 1619, was pitched by Rep. Grant Hodges, R-Rogers. It is nearly identical to a bill sponsored by Hodges that the House passed on Friday.

The only difference between the bills is that HB1619 gives additional leeway to municipalities and counties to enact their own local rules for the electric scooters. Hodges said the update was due to late agreements between the scooter companies and the Arkansas Municipal League.

Both of Hodges’ bills set a 15 mph speed limit on scooters and a minimum rider age of 16.