In-state programs face off

On most days, University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff baseball Coach Carlos James is a fan of Arkansas' other baseball programs.

That's not the case today with the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.

"When I'm not playing UALR or [the University of Arkansas], I'm rooting for them," James said Monday. "That's how I see it."

Today's slate of baseball games features a pair of in-state matchups.

UAPB (6-24) will travel to Gary Hogan Field in Little Rock to face UALR (13-19, 7-5 Sun Belt) at 6 p.m. Meanwhile, the University of Central Arkansas (15-17) will travel to Tomlinson Stadium in Jonesboro to challenge Arkansas State University (20-13) at 6:30 p.m.

"It's a huge game for us because of the amount of respect that I have for Pine Bluff and Carlos James and his program," UALR Coach Chris Curry said. "This is always a well-played game. It's an in-state rivalry. We are very aware of how capable UAPB is and how good of a job Carlos does having his team ready. That's a tough game [tonight]."

UALR will return to Gary Hogan Field for the first time since March 31.

UALR and UAPB split last season's series at 1-1. Each team collected a win on their home field. UALR defeated UAPB 12-6 in May and UAPB took a 7-4 victory last April.

"We talk about that a lot in our program, the importance of beating a rival," Curry said. "Because, geographically, Pine Bluff is close, and they are in-state, they are a rival. One of our goals, along with winning a Sun Belt championship, is beating your rival."

This will be UAPB's second game against an in-state opponent this season. UCA defeated the Golden Lions 8-1 on March 26 in Conway.

UCA also met UALR and ASU in March. The Red Wolves defeated the Bears 9-6 on March 5 in Conway. UALR defeated UCA 5-1 on March 12 in Conway.

"It kind of shows us where we are as a program as well," James said.

The special part about today's in-state games, James said, is players are familiar with one another because some are from Arkansas or have played one another previously.

"If a kid doesn't go to Arkansas and ends up at UALR or another kid ends up at Pine Bluff, they've all grown up against each other and they can all play against each other at some point," James said. "It's a mutual respect for each other's programs."

Arkansas State dropped two of three games last weekend at Louisiana-Lafayette, but the Red Wolves remain in a tie for first place in the Sun Belt West Division.

UCA has won three of its past four games, including two victories in last weekend's three-game series against McNeese State at Bear Stadium in Conway. UCA is tied for seventh in the Soutland Conference with an 8-7 record.

Photo by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

Carlos James

Photo by 30169888A

Chris Curry

Sports on 04/09/2019