• Roderick Holmes, a police sergeant in Jackson, Miss., said three police cars parked behind a police museum in the city's downtown had to be towed after officers discovered that thieves had put the cars up on blocks to steal the tires and rims.

• Scott Barthelmass, a fire district spokesman in Eureka, Mo., said no one was hurt but traffic was snarled for hours after a tractor-trailer caught fire on Interstate 44 when its brakes overheated, resulting in "a lot of well-done corned beef."

• Isaac Phaahla, a spokesman for South Africa's Kruger National Park, said park rangers found just the skull and trousers of a rhinoceros poacher who was stomped to death by an elephant, after his two companions left his body beside a road and it was eaten by lions.

• Zachary Madsen of Lincoln, Neb., described both as an "over-exuberant fan" and "agreeable and cooperative" with police, faces assault and trespassing charges after tackling wrestler Bret "The Hitman" Hart during the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony in Brooklyn, N.Y.

• Andrew Roberts, a director for the Hawaii Firearms Coalition and a Briton living legally in the state, filed a lawsuit against Hawaii challenging its law that bars noncitizens from obtaining a license to own and possess a firearm.

• Rudy Marconi, a town official in Ridgefield, Conn., said 75 to 100 people watched as about 25 gallons of gasoline were poured on the high school's baseball diamond and lit to dry out the infield, causing $50,000 in damage and requiring a hazardous-waste team to dig up the contaminated soil.

• Brandon Bosley, a St. Louis alderman, said he's "done waiting" and that extra help is needed in crime-ridden neighborhoods as he called for the Missouri National Guard to be deployed in the city, after a man was fatally shot during an alleyway parking confrontation.

• Humberto Miranda, 26, a San Bernardino County, Calif., sheriff's deputy, was off duty when he shot and killed his 29-year-old brother, Israel, when he attacked other family members with a knife, cutting one person's hand, at a party in Bloomington.

• Tom Cook and his wife, Linda, escaped with cuts and bruises and say they are lucky to be alive after dozens of power lines fell on the Seattle street they were driving on, with one wooden utility pole impaling their SUV between the front seats, just missing the couple.

