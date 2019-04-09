Inmate's death, fight at northeast Arkansas jail under investigation

A series of events that occurred Friday at the Craighead County jail are under investigation after inmate died several minutes after a fight.

Craighead County sheriff's office Chief Deputy Justin Rolland said Monday that the inmate who died at a local hospital was Little Joe Wilson, 40, of Jonesboro.

Rolland said that around 3:30 p.m. on Friday jailers noticed a fight between Wilson and another inmate in one of the cell blocks.

"It appears the two inmates had gotten into a verbal argument before the fight," Rolland said. "The fight began when one of the inmates walked down the stairs into the main area of the cellblock."

Rolland said authorities don't know what started the encounter, but the physical fight lasted for three to four minutes.

The jailers separated the two men and both were sent to be checked out at the detention center's medical facility, Rolland said.

"One of the inmates was being treated for a laceration and Little Joe Wilson started complaining about shortness of breath," Rolland said. "Both of them were checked out and placed into holding."

Rolland said the jailers noticed Wilson was unresponsive inside the holding cell and they began to give him medical attention before he was taken to a medical facility.

Wilson’s body was sent to the state Crime Lab for an autopsy as investigators await results.

"We are interviewing other inmates and people who were involved," Rolland said. "Once the investigation is complete we will be sending the case file to the prosecutor's office to see if charges will be filed."