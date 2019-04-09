JOHN BRUMMETT: It all amounts to noise

In any investigation of alleged criminality, only one conclusion matters. It is whether the investigation produces prosecutable information. If it doesn't, then whatever the authorities possess otherwise, no matter how alluring and close to the line, amounts inevitably to noise.

That applies especially to politics, a field increasingly given to criminal investigation because turning over political opponents to the police is easier than solving problems.

After James Comey announced in July 2016 that the FBI had not produced any prosecutable information on Hillary Clinton's emails, he made mere political noise by going on to give his wholly unsolicited and altogether immaterial--and spectacularly improper--opinion.

It was that Clinton had behaved carelessly. He even said it was conceivable some statutes had been violated but not so clearly that the FBI could bring a winnable case.

He broke the simple rule of investigatory justice, which is put up or shut up. If you're not going to prosecute them, then you shouldn't turn around and libel them.

All of that brings us to the buffoon-in-chief, Donald Trump, of the preposterous second-place and Russian-endorsed debacle of human example.

The bipartisan veteran Robert Mueller, an unassailable pro's pro among investigators and prosecutors, took two years with dozens of expert employees and millions of dollars to investigate whether Trump or his campaign engaged in criminal conspiracy with Russia. Mueller and his crack crew returned solid indictments, got guilty pleas, and, as required by law, delivered a final report to the Justice Department.

In olden times like the late 1990s, an investigator of Bill Clinton's cigar usage would deliver his report to the Congress, which facilitated its public release and, in that case, impeached Clinton to no avail. But Kenneth Starr and that system were deemed so abusive and hyperpartisan that we did away with "independent" prosecutors like Starr and set up "special" ones like Mueller who would work for, and report to, the Justice Department.

You know what happened: Trump's attorney general, William Barr, read Mueller's voluminous report, presumably, and issued a short statement saying the investigation had found no criminal conspiracy by Trump and had not been able to decide whether Trump obstructed justice in resisting the investigation.

Mueller left that matter to the Justice Department. Barr went ahead and said, essentially, and logically, that he would not be pursuing any charges on a matter the fully competent special prosecutor hadn't been able to decide over all that time.

In a late-'90s world, Mueller could have given the same report to the House of Representatives, which, based on that obstruction hedge, might have moved to consider impeachment. But Nancy Pelosi probably would have resisted, because a hedge is not a case and the Senate wouldn't have convicted, and the politics might have blown up on Democrats.

But that's moot and, now, the rest will be political noise.

The rest of the report--whatever we see of it, and whenever--almost assuredly will contain information that would be damaging to a politician other than Trump, whose lack of character is universally established but not important to those motivated by anger, resentment and mischief who adore him as an entertaining disrupter.

Some on Mueller's staff already have made noise by leaking to The New York Times that they think Barr soft-pedaled their full findings by his terse and understated summary.

Congressional Democrats already have made noise demanding the full report.

Barr will make noise turning over eventually a document with many blacked-out lines.

Congressional Democrats will make more noise about the proliferation of blacked-out material, then by holding extensive hearings both on what's not blacked out and what might lie beneath those black lines.

Trump will make noise--because that's about all he's good for--that the Democrats are still witch-hunting after their hero Mueller fully exonerated him.

Trump's base--35 percent--will make noise celebrating his exoneration and ridiculing Democrats for their whining. This base will change not one molecule of sentiment regardless of what it sees and hears.

The never-Trump contingent, from 50 to 55 percent, will make noise confirming its disdain for the incorrigibly unpresidential Trump. And it will change not one molecule of sentiment regardless of what it sees and hears.

Those numbers matter less overall than the way they will be geographically distributed for application to the electoral college.

That will leave about 10 to 15 percent who probably don't care and aren't paying attention. They probably carry in the backs of their minds that Trump is kind of a clown but that their lives are kind of all right.

They'll probably vote pivotally in November 2020 in swing states like Wisconsin and Pennsylvania based on whether the Democrats present a better alternative to Trump than Clinton.

So, to be precise, it's only governing that has been given over to criminal investigation. Politics will still be decided by politics.

------------v------------

John Brummett, whose column appears regularly in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, is a member of the Arkansas Writers' Hall of Fame. Email him at jbrummett@arkansasonline.com. Read his @johnbrummett Twitter feed.

Editorial on 04/09/2019