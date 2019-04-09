Labor-data measure stalls in committee

A bill, unanimously passed by the Senate last week, that would require some employers to respond to surveys conducted by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics failed to clear a House committee on Monday.

Daryl Bassett, director of the state Department of Workforce Services, said Senate Bill 295 would allow the federal agency to compile accurate labor market information that companies look at when deciding whether to move into a state.

It would require Arkansas businesses with 25 or more employees to respond to the bureau’s surveys. Many large employers don’t respond now because state law doesn’t require it, he said.

He said 33 other states, including all those surrounding Arkansas except Tennessee, have laws requiring participation in the surveys.

The bill passed 35-0 in the Senate on April 2 but failed to clear the House Committee on Public Health, Welfare and Labor on Monday after some members expressed concern that it would create a burden for small businesses.

“There’s a reason these employers are not reporting, and I wish we knew what it was in every case,” Rep. John Payton, R-Wilburn, said. “There’s probably a lot of different reasons.”

The bill needed 11 votes to clear the 20-member committee but received only nine. Six members voted against it and five were absent.

— Andy Davis