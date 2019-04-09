Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest stories Listen Traffic Weather Legislature Newsletters Most commented Obits Puzzles + Games Archive
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

At least 100 die from flu in Arkansas since September

by Youssef Rddad | Today at 4:07 p.m. 1comment

At least 100 people have died from flu-related illness since Arkansas health officials started tracking the virus last September, according to a weekly report logging statewide influenza cases.

Tuesday’s report shows three more people have died from the flu since the previous week, bringing the total to 100 statewide deaths, including one child death, since Sept. 30.

The Arkansas Department of Health said 70 percent of people didn’t get a flu shot or didn’t have a vaccination history in cases it's tracked.

State data shows 556 were hospitalized because of the flu, with the virus appearing to be more severe for people ages 45 and older.

Health officials last week downgraded the spread of the virus after it had remained prevalent throughout much of Arkansas between late January and March.

This year’s flu season has been far less severe compared to last flu season when the state recorded 227 deaths, the deadliest year in three decades.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in

Comments

  • mrcharles
    April 9, 2019 at 5:14 p.m.

    Well that science is too scary. Perhaps prayer was tried. Perhaps magic was tried.

    get a flu shot, and if you are a parent and dont get your child vaccinated you should be beat and hurt.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT