LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas hosts ORU in midweek

Arkansas 5, ORU 3 - Bottom 4th Inning

Heston Kjerstad just hit a mammoth grand slam that has given Arkansas the lead. Kjerstad's homer went over the video board in right-center field. The ball went over the second "U" in the "Baum Stadium" sign that is on top of the board.

The homer came after Sam Rainwater walked three consecutive batters with one out. That was Kjerstad's eighth homer of the season and first career grand slam.

ORU 3, Arkansas 1 - Middle 4th Inning

Elijah Trest issued a pair of two-out walks to the bottom of the ORU order, but struck out Blake Hall swinging at a 2-2 pitch to end the inning. Trest has thrown two scoreless innings of relief. Kole Ramage is warming up in the Arkansas bullpen now.

ORU 3, Arkansas 1 - End 3rd Inning

Casey Martin doubled with one out and scored on Matt Goodheart's two-out RBI single to put the Razorbacks on the board. Goodheart hammered the first pitch he saw from Caleb Lee into center field.

Martin's double went to the wall in right-center field. It took a hard bounce off the wall, otherwise he might have been able to leg out a triple.

ORU 3, Arkansas 0 - End 2nd Inning

Arkansas loaded the bases against Caleb Lee with two outs in the second inning, but Trevor Ezell grounded out to strand three. Spencer Henson made a great pick at first base on a throw in the dirt by third baseman Isaac Coffey.

Jack Kenley singled with one out before back-to-back two-out walks by Zack Plunkett and Curtis Washington Jr. Lee's pitch count is 47 through two innings.

ORU 3, Arkansas 0 - Middle 2nd Inning

Marshall Denton worked around a leadoff single to Riley Keizor in the top of the inning. Keizor advanced to second on a balk and to third on a wild pitch, but was stranded when Blake Hall struck out swinging.

ORU 3, Arkansas 0 - End 1st Inning

Once again, Arkansas is off to a poor start in the midweek. Marshall Denton gave up two runs and hit a batter, and the Golden Eagles scored three runs on an RBI triple by Trevor McCuthin and a two-run home run on the next pitch to Isaac Coffey.

Heston Kjerstad reached with a one-out walk in the bottom of the inning, but he was stranded at second base.

Hunter Wilson, the former Arkansas infielder, is batting second for ORU tonight. They played his old walk-up song and the crowd gave him a standing ovation before he grounded out to the pitcher.