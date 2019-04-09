Police Beat

3 Tennesseans charged in holdups

Police said three Tennesseans robbed guests at a Little Rock motel at gunpoint on Sunday afternoon.

Officers said Tyrese Lurry, 18, and Cameron Matthews, 20, both of Memphis, ran into the motel room and robbed the victims at gunpoint, while Sawana Tipton, 23, of Drummonds, Tenn., waited in a getaway vehicle.

Arkansas State Police later arrested all three in the vehicle shortly before 3 p.m in Forrest City.

All three suspects are charged with three counts of aggravated robbery, three counts of aggravated residential burglary, three counts of theft of property and one count of second-degree battery, according to the police report.

LR man charged in car break-in at zoo

Police arrested a Little Rock man who they said bit and struck a woman after she caught him digging through the trunk of her car outside the city's zoo, according to court records.

Authorities said 53-year-old Curtis Coleman attacked a 32-year-old woman after she returned to her car Friday morning while visiting the Little Rock Zoo.

The woman told officers that when she confronted Coleman, he "bit her right hand" and began "hitting her in the face, causing injury," according to the police report. The report said she later went to the hospital for her injuries.

Police said Coleman ran off toward War Memorial Stadium after the alleged attack. Officers chased him and arrested him, the report said.

Coleman was charged Monday with felony robbery, as well as a lesser fleeing from police and battery infraction.

Online court records didn't list an attorney to comment on the charges.

Coleman was released after posting a $15,000 bond Monday morning, records show.

Metro on 04/09/2019