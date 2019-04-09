Mar-a-Lago breach detailed; suspect denied bail

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- A Chinese woman charged with bluffing her way past security at President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago club will stay in jail at least one more week after prosecutors said in court Monday that she "lies to everyone" and authorities found a suspicious variety of electronics in her hotel room.

Yujing Zhang, 32, was arrested March 30 by Secret Service agents after she bypassed layers of security and got as far as the reception area of the club, which stays open for its members and their guests when the president is there. The incident has amplified concerns that the Florida resort where Trump and his advisers spend so much time is difficult to secure.

There is no evidence Zhang ever approached the president and it is believed he was at his nearby golf course when she arrived.

Agents say she wasn't on the membership list, but a club manager thought Zhang was a member's daughter. Zhang is a common Chinese name -- about 7 percent of the country's population carries it.

On Monday, Trump administration officials announced that Secret Service Director Randolph Alles would be removed from that position, though a Department of Homeland Security official insisted the move was part of a broader shake-up at the agency and not tied to the Mar-a-Lago arrest.

When Zhang was arrested, she was carrying a thumb drive with malicious software on it, four phones, a laptop, and a separate hard drive, authorities said. A search of her hotel room turned up more that alarmed investigators: nine thumb drives, five SIM cards for cellphones, about $8,000 in cash, several credit and debit cards, and a device used to detect hidden cameras, officials said.

At Monday's detention hearing to determine whether she should be released on bond, prosecutors argued that Zhang was a flight risk and therefore should remain in custody. Her defense lawyer, Robert Adler, asked for more time to gather family and financial support for a release on bond. U.S. Magistrate Judge William Matthewman ordered Zhang to remain in jail until another hearing next Monday.

Zhang is charged with lying to Secret Service agents and entering restricted space, and prosecutors described her in harsh, blunt terms, saying a formal indictment could be filed later this week.

"She lies to everyone she encounters," said Assistant U.S. Attorney Rolando Garcia. "The present charges have no allegation that she's a spy, or this is espionage, or whatever. ... There are a whole lot of questions that remain to be answered. But at this point in time, that's not part of our allegation."

Adler countered with a different, possibly exculpatory revelation -- he said his client had paid businessman Charles Lee $20,000 to get into Mar-a-Lago.

Lee could not immediately be reached for comment.

The Miami Herald has previously reported that Lee sold travel packages to Chinese customers that included tickets to Mar-a-Lago events. Some of the tickets were provided by Li "Cindy" Yang, a South Florida massage-parlor entrepreneur who resold tickets to banquet events at Trump's club, the Herald reported.

During Zhang's interview after her arrest, she claimed her Chinese friend "Charles" told her to travel from Shanghai to Palm Beach and attempt to speak with a member of the president's family about Chinese and American economic relations, according to the criminal complaint filed against her. At the time, she offered no more information about him, or his last name, officials said.

As part of Monday's hearing, Secret Service agent Samuel Ivanovich testified about his questioning of Zhang, and acknowledged a major misstep in the investigation's early hours. The agent said he documented about six hours of questioning on video, but when investigators played it back, they realized audio of the conversation had not been recorded.

Ivanovich also testified that when the thumb drive they recovered from Zhang at the club was inserted into another agent's computer "a file immediately began to install itself." The agent, Ivanovich said, had never seen that happen before.

"He knew it was something out of the ordinary," Ivanovich said.

A law enforcement official said the computer was not part of a government data network and no sensitive information was put at risk.

Information for this article was contributed by Lori Rozsa and Devlin Barrett of The Washington Post; and by Terry Spencer of The Associated Press.

A Section on 04/09/2019