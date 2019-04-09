Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports

• Not everyone was amused by the John Oliver send-up of a picture book by the wife and daughter of Vice President Mike Pence. Last Week Tonight With John Oliver Presents A Day in the Life of Marlon Bundo, in which the Pence's family bunny turns out to be gay, was among the books most objected to last year at the country's public libraries. The best-selling parody ranked No. 2 on the list of "challenged" books compiled by the American Library Association, with some complaining about its gay-themed content and political viewpoint. Alex Gino's George, which features a transgender child, was No. 1. Others on the list announced Monday included Angie Thomas' best-seller about a teen girl whose friend is shot by police, The Hate U Give, and Dav Pilkey's Captain Underpants series. The list is part of the association's "State of America's Libraries Report" and was released at the start of National Library Week. Oliver's book, credited to staff writer Jill Twiss, was a response to the Pences' A Day in the Life of Marlon Bundo and to the family's conservative social viewpoint. The Pences themselves did not publicly object, and daughter Charlotte Pence has even said she purchased a copy of the Last Week Tonight book, noting that proceeds were going to charities for AIDS and suicide prevention for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender youths.

• The White House announced Monday that President Donald Trump has signed legislation authorizing the honorary promotion of former Sen. Bob Dole, R-Kan., from captain to colonel in the U.S. Army in honor of his service in World War II. The measure, which passed unanimously in the House of Representatives last month after previously clearing the Senate, recognized the 1996 GOP presidential nominee for military service that included two Purple Hearts and two awards of the Bronze Star Medal with Valor. Dole, 95, was last seen at the Capitol, where he served for decades, in December as he paid tribute to the late President George H.W. Bush by rising from his wheelchair to salute Bush's coffin in the rotunda. Last year, Trump praised Dole as a "great American" during a presentation of the Congressional Gold Medal, the highest civilian honor bestowed by Congress. The bill, which was pushed by members of the Kansas House and Senate delegations, has no effect on Dole's military benefits.

John Oliver

President Donald Trump leans over to former Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole, as he is honored at the Capitol with a Congressional Gold Medal, in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018.

