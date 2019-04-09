New signs to warn drivers of approaching work zones

Rex Vines, assistant chief engineer for operations at the Arkansas Department of Transportation, speaks at an event Monday to unveil the new work-zone sign. At left are some of the traffic cones representing the 22 agency employees killed in work-zone crashes in the past 45 years.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation on Monday unveiled new road signs to remind motorists they are approaching major work zones, where a heightened awareness is needed to avoid danger.

The phrase "Work with Us" is superimposed over a safety orange diamond-shaped sign on a blue background. Additional phrases adorning either side of the main message suggest ways motorists could "work with us," including "move over" and "slow down."

Danny Straessle, a spokesman for the Arkansas highway department, said the same language was employed by the Tennessee Department of Transportation. Arkansas highway officials got permission to use it.

"It was a successful campaign for the Tennessee DOT," Straessle said. "We admired it so well, we thought it would resonate with Arkansas drivers."

Twenty-two agency employees have died in work-zone related crashes over the past 45 years, the most recent being John Barefield, 59, of Marvell, who was killed on Sept. 17, 2014, when a tractor-trailer rig turning at the intersection of U.S. 49 and Arkansas 20 in Phillips County struck him while he was replacing a stop sign.

"It's an honest plea," Straessle said. "Motorists have to do their part when they travel through work zones. Most folks know the drill. Sometimes they don't follow it. We want to get home from work, too."

A total of 17 fatalities took place in Arkansas road work zones in 2017, the latest year for which figures are available. Nationally, 799 people died nationwide in work-zone crashes the same year, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The total of 2,085 work-zone crashes in Arkansas in 2017 was 2 percent higher than the previous year and the highest since 2014, said Rex Vines, assistant chief engineer for operations at the department.

Vines was among several people who spoke at an event Monday morning at Kanis Park in Little Rock to unveil the new signs against the backdrop of heavy equipment within the work zone surrounding a project to widen a 2.2-mile section of Interstate 630 in west Little Rock.

The project includes replacing the bridge that runs alongside the park over South Rodney Parham Road.

"Our key message today is that, as drivers, we must all use extra caution in work zones to keep ourselves and others safe," Vines said.

The new messaging comes as summer approaches, when traffic levels increase and construction goes into high gear.

Cindy Williams, Arkansas chapter president of the American Traffic Safety Services Association, said more than a dozen of the 120 employees of Time Striping Inc. of Van Buren, a company she co-owns, are working on the I-630 project.

"Don't text and drive and don't speed," she said. "That's somebody's office."

The 4-foot-tall, 8-foot-wide signs will begin going up in work zones on at least 20 major highways and interstates across Arkansas in the next two weeks, Straessle said.

The department's sign shop will produce the signs, he said.

