Northeast Arkansas man sentenced to 15 years for drug trafficking

by Youssef Rddad | Today at 2:59 p.m. 0comments
Martin Castillo-Tovar. Photo by Washington County sheriff's office.

A federal judge sentenced a Northeast Arkansas man to 15 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to trafficking methamphetamines late last year, prosecutors said Tuesday.

Martin Castillo-Tovar, 33, of Fayetteville pleaded guilty to two counts of distributing more than 50 grams of methamphetamines in December after reaching a deal with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Arkansas.

Castillo-Tovar was sentenced Tuesday at the U.S. District Court in Fayetteville.

The conviction stems from his Sept. 9, 2018, arrest after he sold more than 50 grams of methamphetamines to an undercover drug informant, authorities said.

Federal agents seized more than a pound of methamphetamines and an illegally modified shotgun during the arrest, court records show.

Prosecutors initially charged him with six counts of distributing drugs before reaching a deal and skirting a trial.

A judge on Tuesday also ordered Castillo-Tovar to pay $2,000 in fines and fees.

Jail records show he remained in the Washington County jail Tuesday.

