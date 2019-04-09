NWA outdoor briefs

Tour promotes land conservation

The Illinois River Watershed Partnership will host a land conservation tour from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday to educate property owners on wise land use.

Participants will meet for registration at 8:45 a.m. at the partnership's learning center, 221 S. Main St. in Cave Springs. They will tour the Cave Springs Cave Natural Area grounds near the center, then ride buses to three more sites for land conservation demonstrations.

For details, contact Stephanie Burchfield, 479-215-6623, stephanie@irwp.org.

Hikers trek to waterfalls

Hill 'N Dale Hiking Club will hike Friday to three waterfalls in the Buffalo River area.

The group will visit Magnolia Falls and Woods Boys Fall during a three-mile hike, and Sweden Creek Falls on a two-mile hike.

Hikers interested in the trip should contact Jan Casebere, 214-668-1677, caseberejan40.1@gmail.com or Bev Munstermann, 479-721-2193, munster@olemac.net. For club information, visit www.bvhikingclub.com.

Film fest features fishing

The International Fly Fishing Film Festival is set for Saturday at Meteor Guitar Gallery, 128 W. Central Ave., in Bentonville. Doors open at 6 p.m. with film screening at 7 p.m.

The event is hosted by Reel Recovery, a fishing retreat program for men recovering from cancer. Cost is $15. Buy tickets at Meteor Guitar Gallery or at McLellan's Fly Shop in Fayetteville.

Several films will be shown during the 95-minute event. They include fly fishing in Alaska and other states, South America and Mongolia.

For information, email rr.albrecht@gmail.com.

Porter, Jones top Castmasters

Johnny Porter and Dan Jones won the Castmasters bass tournament March 31 at Beaver Lake by more than 5 pounds. Their five bass weighed 23.55 pounds. A largemouth bass of 6.83 pounds was their largest.

David Louks and Collin Cheatham were second with five bass at 17.59 pounds. Obie Fields and Brad Gabbard placed third with five bass at 17.36 pounds.

Fourth through ninth, all with five bass: fourth, Brian Rusher, Dustin Rogers, 16.07; fifth, Rodger Taylor, Mitzi Taylor, 14.5; sixth, Allan Shannon, Warren Edwards, 14.43; seventh, Eli Chamberlin, Ian Holmberg, 14.34; eighth, Chris Phelps, Daniel Wright, 13.82; and ninth, Dalton Johnson, Salvador Garcia, 13.79.

Dircks win guys, gals contest

Wayne and Linda Dirck won the Beaver Lake Guys and Gals bass tournament March 17. They weighed five bass totaling 11.48 pounds.

John Brewer and Cindy Roughton were second with five bass at 10.98 pounds. Jeremy and Amber Brewer placed third with five bass at 10.26 pounds.

There was a tie for big bass. The Dircks and the Brewers each had a bass of 3.96 pounds.

Cleanup set for Kings River

The Kings River Watershed Partnership will hold a cleanup along the Kings River at 8 a.m. April 20.

Volunteers should bring their own boats and lunch. Shuttles and trash bags will be provided. For details visit kingsriverwatershed.org.

Tournament benefits youth programs

The Pagnozzi Parker Charity Big Bass Tournament will be April 20 at Beaver Lake.

Entry fee is $60 per angler. First prize overall is $5,000, with $1,000 for second overall. Hourly cash prizes are also awarded. Profits benefit Pagnozzi Parker youth sports programs.

For details, visit www.pagnozziparker.org.

Commission hosts town hall

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission will hold a town hall from 6 to 8 p.m. April 23 at the Jones Center for Families in Springdale.

The public is invited to come and ask commissioners questions and learn more information about the agency's work.

There will be some brief presentations before the open question period. Anyone who wishes to speak is encouraged to attend and sign up at the door to be called upon.

Brittany gets more trout

Lake Brittany in Bella Vista recently received another stocking of rainbow trout. Trout fishing should remain good into May, but will slow once the water temperature reaches 70 degrees.

Members of the Bella Vista Property Owners Association and their guests may fish at the lake.

Wetland tour visits Woolsey

The Society of Wetland Scientists will host a wetland ecology tour from 7 to 10:30 a.m. May 4 at Woolsey Wet Prairie, 15 S. Broyles, in Fayetteville.

Local experts in botany, ornithology and herpetology will give presentations and lead a hike.

For details, contact Eric Fuselier, eric.fuselier@craftontull.com.

Sports on 04/09/2019