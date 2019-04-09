Off The Wire

BASKETBALL

Barnes spurns UCLA

Tennessee Coach Rick Barnes will be back with the Volunteers next season. Volunteers Athletic Director Phillip Fulmer issued a statement Monday night saying: "I'm thrilled that [Barnes] will remain a part of our Tennessee Athletics family." The statement came after reports that linked Barnes to the coaching vacancy at UCLA. Fulmer's statement didn't specifically mention UCLA but noted that "one of the nation's most tradition-rich college basketball programs identified what we here at Tennessee already knew -- that Rick Barnes is one of the game's elite coaches and a program changer." Barnes has gone 88-50 in four seasons at Tennessee. Tennessee went 31-6 this year with an NCAA regional semifinal loss to Purdue.

Jones returns to Duke

Duke will have its starting point guard back next season. The school announced Monday that Tre Jones will stay in school for his sophomore season rather than entering the NBA Draft. The 6-2 Jones had been projected as a late first-round pick if he'd entered his name in the draft. While freshman teammates Zion Williamson, RJ Barrett and Cam Reddish are preparing to enter the NBA Draft, Jones decided over the weekend that staying in school was more appealing. Jones averaged 9.4 points and 5.3 assists per game for Duke. He started 36 games, missing two January games due to a separated shoulder. He's considered among the nation's top defensive players. Jones made 41.4 percent of his shots while making just 26.2 percent of his three-pointers.

Lewis to stay at Bama

Alabama point guard Kira Lewis Jr. said he's staying at the school after considering a transfer. The freshman entered his name into the NCAA's transfer portal after the departure of coach Avery Johnson. On Monday, Lewis tweeted that he has decided to stay and play for new Coach Nate Oats. Lewis led the team in scoring, assists and minutes. He averaged 13.5 points as a 17-year-old freshman for the Crimson Tide. Oats met with Lewis during his first full day on the job and said keeping him would be a priority. Lewis was a five-star recruit who reclassified to play last season for Alabama. Guard John Petty also had considered a transfer before opting to remain in Tuscaloosa. Guard Dazon Ingram has indicated he plans to leave as a graduate transfer.

Lawson chooses NBA

Kansas forward Dedric Lawson will skip his senior year and enter the NBA Draft, the latest move in what should be a significant overhaul of the Jayhawks' roster for next season. Lawson transferred from Memphis and sat out last season, then led the Big 12 with 19.4 points and 10.3 rebounds this past season. He was voted All-Big 12 and third-team All-American while finishing No. 2 nationally and third in school history with 22 double-doubles. His brother, K.J. Lawson, already has announced plans to transfer. So has guard Charlie Moore, while center Udoka Azubuike and shooting guard Quentin Grimes have yet to announce whether they will go pro. Kansas had a disappointing season by its standards, going 26-10 and getting blown out by Auburn in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. It was the first time in 15 years the Jayhawks did not win a piece of the Big 12 title, which was instead shared by Texas Tech and Kansas State.

Edwards leaves Purdue

Purdue guard Carsen Edwards will give up his final year of eligibility and enter the NBA Draft. The 6-1 shooting guard also plans to hire an agent. He made the announcement on Twitter. Edwards was the leading scorer for the Boilermakers this season, averaging 24.3 points. It was the highest average of any Big Ten Conference player since Shawn Respert of Michigan State had 25.6 points in 1994-95. It was during the NCAA Tournament where Edwards broke out. He averaged 34.8 points in four games, nearly carrying the Boilermakers into the Final Four. They came up just short of Virginia in the Elite Eight. Edwards' performance drew comparisons to NBA All-Star Steph Curry. In three seasons at Purdue, Edwards scored 1,920 points and was a two-time All-American.

HOCKEY

Panthers hire Quenneville

The Florida Panthers have hired Joel Quenneville as their coach. The Panthers announced the move Monday morning and introduced Quenneville later in the day. Quenneville is second on the NHL's all-time coaching wins list with 890 victories. He also won three Stanley Cups as coach of the Chicago Blackhawks. The hiring also reunites him with Panthers General Manager Dale Tallon, who brought Quenneville to Chicago. Quenneville replaces Bob Boughner, who was fired Sunday after two seasons. Quenneville becomes the 16th coach in Florida history, and will be asked to be the coach who ends the team's playoff drought. Florida has missed 16 of the last 18 postseasons and has not won a playoff series since 1996.

Canada tops Russia

Natalie Spooner scored a hat trick for Canada in a costly 5-1 victory over Russia on Monday at the women's world hockey championship. Canadian captain Marie-Philip Poulin reinjured her left knee late in the first period. She limped to the dressing room and did not return. Spooner also assisted on Blayre Turnbull's goal. Rebecca Johnston had Canada's other goal. Canada pulled even with Finland at 2-1 in Group A. Defending champion United States (3-0) is assured of first place in the pool. In other games, Finland downed winless Switzerland 6-2; the Czech Republic topped Group B at 3-0 after a 3-1 victory over Japan; and France earned its first win, edging Germany 3-2 in overtime.

FOOTBALL

WR Louis heads home

Receiver Ricardo Louis signed a one-year contract Monday with his hometown team, the Miami Dolphins, after missing the entire 2018 season after neck surgery. The Dolphins were also allocated Brazilian defensive tackle Durval Queiroz Neto via the NFL's international pathway program. Queiroz Neto spent the past four seasons on two of Brazil's best teams -- Cuiabá Arsenal and Galo FA -- and played for the national team. Louis was released last week by the Cleveland Browns. They made him a fourth-round draft pick in 2016, and he had 45 catches for 562 yards and no scores in his first two NFL seasons. Louis was born in Miami and played in high school at Miami Beach before attending Auburn.

Rick Barnes

Tre Jones

Dedric Lawson

