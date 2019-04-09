Officer shoots, kills man, 35, during scuffle in Blytheville

A northeast Arkansas police officer fatally shot a 35-year-old man Sunday night after the man attacked the officer during an arrest, authorities said.

A Blytheville police officer responded to a disturbance call about 11:30 p.m. at the Dodge's convenience store along South Division Street, according to the Arkansas State Police.

The officer spotted the suspect, identified by police as Marzues Scott, at a hotel across the street and approached him. Scott began fighting, and the officer shot him during the scuffle, Arkansas State Police said.

Scott, a Blytheville resident, died after being taken to a local hospital.

The officer, whose name wasn't released, suffered minor injuries during the fight, authorities said.

Arkansas State Police said in a statement Monday that it's investigating the shooting. The agency will submit its findings to the local prosecutor's office for review.

Blytheville Police Chief Ross Thompson declined to comment about the officer or the shooting, directing questions to state investigators.

State police said questions related to the officer's identity and administrative status should be directed to the Blytheville Police Department.

Law enforcement agencies typically place officers on administrative leave after they use deadly force.

