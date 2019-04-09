Online bid notices receive Senate’s OK

The Senate on Monday approved legislation that would give local governments the option of posting bid notices on a website in addition to being required to post bid notices in a newspaper.

The Senate voted 34-1 to approve an amended version of Senate Bill 409 by Sen. Scott Flippo, R-Mountain Home, sending the bill to the House for further consideration.

Another version of the bill cleared the Senate State Agencies and Governmental Affairs Committee on Wednesday before Flippo agreed to amend the legislation. That version of the bill would have given local governments the option of posting bid notices on a website instead of a newspaper and drew objections from officials for the Arkansas Press Association and the Arkansas-Democrat Gazette.

“If they do an online advertisement, they are required to maintain a website, so that gives them the option that the counties, cities and schools did not have before, which is the option to do it online. But they also have to do it in the newspaper as well,” Flippo said in an interview.