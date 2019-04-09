Outside audit of prisons rejected

Faced with opposition from state prison officials and Gov. Asa Hutchinson, House lawmakers on Monday declined to approve an external audit of the "culture and climate" at the state Department of Correction.

The effort was led by Sen. Joyce Elliott, D-Little Rock, the former chairman of the legislative Subcommittee on Charitable, Penal and Correctional Institutions. Elliott has used her position on that panel to express frustrations with repeated headlines about prisoners dying, staging riots and injuring guards.

Last year, prison officials reported more than two dozen deaths that were not immediately attributable to natural causes and said that some were likely due to the prevalence of a synthetic drug known as K2.

But during a hearing in September over a spate of those prison deaths -- five in one week -- prison officials declined to acquiesce to a probe by lawmakers or any third-party group tapped by them. The Department of Correction remained opposed last week to such a review, a spokesman said.

The spokesman, Solomon Graves, said in a text message that the proposed audit "would have duplicated information generated from the department's existing internal audit systems, regular external re-accreditation audits, and the work of multiple outside consultants we have worked with in recent years."

On the House floor, several lawmakers made similar remarks while speaking against Elliott's legislation to order an audit, Senate Bill 487. A vote on the measure split the chamber 43-43, eight votes short of the majority needed to send the bill to Hutchinson's desk.

After the vote, Elliott said she would try to get the bill reconsidered before the session recesses later this week.

The senator said House members had been given "misinformation." She said the department's claims that it was already being audited over the issues raised were "patently untrue."

The Senate, following the lead of the bill's Republican and Democratic co-sponsors, passed the bill by a unanimous vote last month.

Hutchinson's spokesman, J.R. Davis, said Monday that the governor had not threatened to veto the bill but did not believe that the timing was right for an audit either. Davis said an audit would be more appropriate after the state merges the Correction Department with the state's parole and probation agency as part of the governor's government reorganization plan.

Elliott's plan would require the Legislative Council, which meets between legislative sessions, to study the department on its own or hire a consultant to do the work, with the purpose of preparing a report for the governor and legislative leadership by Dec. 1, 2020.

Under the proposal, the report would have to include an examination of the state prison system's alignment with best practices and national norms, the treatment of inmates and the qualifications and pay of the state's correctional officers.

Rep. Jana Della Rosa, R-Rogers, pointed out that a number of last's year's suspected drug overdoses in prisons occurred at maximum security units in Tucker and Varner, where prisoners have limited contact with each other and with outside visitors.

"The fact that the entity that has charge of these prisoners does not want us looking into that particular entity, tells us that we should look into that particular entity," Della Rosa said.

But others dismissed the effectiveness of the proposed study and any changes it would propose.

The House sponsor of SB487, Rep. Jimmy Gazaway, R-Paragould, is the chairman of the Legislature's Joint Performance Review Committee, which looks into state agencies. Gazaway suggested the committee may look into some of the issues that have been identified by lawmakers.

A Section on 04/09/2019