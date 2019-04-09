Parolee gets 25-year sentence for 2017 homicide

A parolee from Ward has accepted a 25-year prison sentence for killing a Cabot man two years ago in Jacksonville.

Chavin Lamar Scales, 26, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder, reduced from capital murder, before Pulaski County Circuit Judge Barry Sims on March 18, sentencing papers filed last week show. He'll serve a 15-year suspended sentence after he's released from prison.

Scales, formerly of Cabot, was arrested about a week after Michael Jeffrey Lovell, 43, was found shot to death near the office of the Pine Meadows mobile home park in January 2017. He'd been shot once in the face, just beneath his right eye.

Jacksonville police found a .40-caliber shell casing next to the body. Neighbors reported hearing a single shot and described a white four-door sedan, like a Ford Taurus, leaving the area with two men inside.

Jacksonville detectives went to Lovell's home, 54 Paige Ave. in Cabot, where they learned there'd been another shooting two days earlier while Scales was at the home, court filings show.

Steven Douglas of Cabot told Cabot authorities that he'd accidentally shot himself in the leg, but when confronted by detectives, said he'd actually been shot by Scales during a fight over Douglas' gun.

Douglas said that he'd been visiting the Paige Avenue home to see Scales and that while the men were seated in Douglas' vehicle talking, Scales took Douglas' gun and wouldn't return it. Scales left with the weapon after Douglas was wounded. Douglas told police he'd made up the story about shooting himself because he didn't want to get anyone into trouble.

Forensic testing of the shell casing found at the scene of Lovell's death matched it to Douglas' gun.

A woman at the house, Audra Anderson, told detectives that the day before Lovell was killed, Scales had given Lovell a gram of methamphetamine. She also said that on the day of the slaying, Lovell and Scales had gotten into an argument over the drugs.

She said she'd last seen Lovell on the day he was killed, leaving in a white Ford Taurus with a man whom police identified as Brett Deangelis of Sherwood, court filings show.

Deangelis told detectives that Scales, a childhood friend, had called him to pick him up at the Paige Avenue home to take him and a man Deangelis did not know to a Jacksonville trailer park.

Deangelis, who had his 2-year-old son in the car with him, took the men to Pine Meadows. He said he sat in the parked car while Scales and the other man got out, talked and smoked a cigarette. Deangelis said he had turned toward his son in the backseat when he heard a gunshot.

He said he looked up and saw the man on the ground and Scales with a gun. Deangelis said Scales threatened to kill him and his boy and ordered him to drive them away. He said he dropped Scales off in a Jacksonville neighborhood.

Scales was arrested that same day on a parole revocation warrant at a residence at 84 Pheasant Run Drive and has been jailed since.

Court records show Scales was sentenced to 2½ years in prison in January 2015 in Lonoke County after a pair of drug arrests about three months apart in 2014.

Records show that Scales is a son of Robert Leon Scales, a parolee who was shot to death in May 2016 outside the Walmart on McCain Road in North Little Rock. The 44-year-old North Little Rock man, a father of six, was shot during an altercation over a woman. Prosecutors determined his killing was justified because the other man was acting in self-defense.

Robert Scales was on parole at the time on a 10-year prison sentence imposed in November 2010 for arrests for marijuana possession in February 2010 and for stabbing his brother, 36-year-old Matthew Charles Scales, during a fight in March 2010.

It was Robert Scales' third trip to the penitentiary. His first came in 1994 when he was sentenced to 12 years in prison for first-degree murder for his role in the December 1992 gang-related slaying of a 21-year-old man, David Earl Eskridge Jr., in North Little Rock.

He and another man killed Eskridge on the orders of Rodney L. Spencer of Pine Bluff, an Arkansas prison guard who recruited nonviolent prisoners for membership in the Indianapolis Death Crips. Authorities said Spencer, now 51, ordered Eskridge killed because he refused to commit a robbery as part of an initiation into the gang.

Robert Scales said his co-defendant, Nathan Thomas, now 46, shot Eskridge. Thomas was sentenced to 50 years for first-degree murder.

