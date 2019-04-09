Pine Bluff man killed in shooting

Pine Bluff police are investigating after a 24-year-old man was fatally shot Monday afternoon, police said.

Officers found Clifton McDowell lying in the street with gunshot wounds after being dispatched about 2:30 p.m. Monday to the area of Iris Street and Howard Drive, according to a news release from the city's Police Department.

McDowell was taken to Jefferson Regional Medical Center, where he died during surgery, police said.

Police have no suspect, the news release said.

McDowell's death is the city's 11th homicide this year and its second in three days. Detric Releford, 22, was fatally shot Friday at West 26th Avenue and South Orange Street.

